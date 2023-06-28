Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 has not only continued to be a basketball and fashion standard but also found a name for itself on the golf course. Jordan Brand keeps releasing fresh variants of this course-equipped AJ1 High, the most recent of which is the Air Jordan 1 High Golf Bordeaux. This comes only two years after the Jordan 1 Bordeaux non-golf edition debuted in 2021. The new variant is wholly covered in a White/Metallic Silver-Bordeaux color palette.

As reported by Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux" shoes are all set to step into the footwear world on July 7th, 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on these sneakers can find them at Nike's online and a few select stores, alongside its associated Jordan Brand retail shops. These pairs will be offered with a price tag of $180 USD each.

Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux" shoes are complimented with crisp white leather base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This summer, Jordan Brand returned to its heritage with a brand-new-yet-familiar hue of its flagship vintage style. This time, they're stepping up with the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux," which beautifully translates the 2021 OG release's streetwear elements.

On Nike's website, the historical context and early stages of the NBA legend's first shoe are described as,

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado”

Jordan aficionados are familiar with the colorway, which initially debuted in the CO.JP Japan-exclusive and was then made accessible to consumers in the US during the 2021 Holiday season. What's exciting about this edition is how the refined "Bordeaux" palette moved perfectly onto golf footwear without compromising its allure.

The pristine white smooth leather panels that wrap around the foundation layer and tongue of the AJ 1 High OG Golf "Bordeaux" draw you in at first glance. This is matched with the original midsole, which stays loyal to the Air Jordan 1 silhouette's heritage.

The usage of "Silver Metallic" on the mid-foot Swoosh and the famous winged emblem oozes the luxury that has become synonymous with the Air Jordan 1 and the game of golf.

The stunning wine-red "Bordeaux" shade is the show stopper, gently flowing on the overlays, lace sets, and collar lining, as the name suggests. This sophisticated color combination exudes style and refinement and will surely attract the attention of those on the golf course. The shoe has a greens-specific tread that has been carefully redesigned.

Keep a look out for the forthcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux" footwear, which is set to drop in the coming weeks. Sign up for quick alerts on Nike's official web page or use the brand's SNKRS app to be notified as the sneaker goes on sale if you don't want to miss out.

