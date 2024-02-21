Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin co-writer held one thing against his iconic father (Exclusive)

Craig Schulz, Executive Producer and co-writer of Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin is the son of Charles M. Schulz, the man who created the iconic Peanuts universe.

Consisting of beloved characters such as Snoopy, Lucy and of course, Charlie Brown, the Peanuts gang has been a mainstay of popular culture for well over half a century. So much so, that Apple TV+ has brought these characters to a brand new generation in the form of an animated special.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin delves into the backstory of Franklin and how he comes into contact with the aforementioned names. In an earlier interview with SK POP, Robb Armstrong, co-writer on the project expressed how grateful he was to have Franklin named after him.

Craig Schulz, his co-writer for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin then expressed his disappointment in his iconic father for not naming a Peanuts character after him.

Judge for yourself whether it was a lighthearted comment or it held a certain degree of sorrow (maybe it was both?) by watching the video below:

What would Charles M. Schulz have thought of Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin? His son answers!

According to Craig Schulz, his father would have loved how his creation had been translated into an Apple TV+ original in the form of Welcome Home, Franklin:

"I think my father would be extremely proud of this special. I think he’d be proud of all the specials. We’ve taken what he created on the page and did live animation specials."

While Craig Schulz certainly adores and admires his father, Charles M. Schulz to a great degree, he maintains that he held something against him. And this was not having a character named after him like his co-writer Robb Armstrong did:

"And I only have one grudge. Franklin Armstrong. You got the Armstrong name. My dad wrote that comic strip for fifty years. Every one of my siblings has their name in the comic strip. Except me. My sister Amy had her name in there every year. My name never made it to the comic strips."

Expand Tweet

Laughter broke out in the room when Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin EP Craig Schulz remembered just how savage his father could be:

"I’ve held that against him for years. And he never let me audition for an animated special. He told me – You guys didn’t have any talent. He was pretty blunt (Laughs). Those are the two things I’ve held against him all his life."

Craig Schulz admits that he scoured every single creation of his father for half a century for a mere glimpse of his name, to no avail:

"It’s been brutal. I’ve read every single comic strip. Where’s Craig? Where’s Craig? Where’s Craig? It’s not in there. Fifty years there’s no Craig in the comic strip."

Welcome Home, Franklin is the backstory of the first African American Peanuts character.

Follow his journey in Apple TV+'s new animated special as he moves into a new town and is unable to make new friends until he meets Charlie Brown.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE