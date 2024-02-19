The latest Peanuts special - Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin delves into the backstory of the first African American character created for the beloved universe.

With his family always on the move and armed only with his grandfather's advice, Franklin tries to make friends in a new town he moves to. He strikes out with the Peanuts gang. However, in Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin, he forms a special connection with Charlie Brown...a friendship that's tested in the town's derby race.

Robb Armstrong, co-writer for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin, spoke at length about his experience of working with the legendary Charles M. Schulz, and his delight at finding out that the creator of Peanuts was a fan of his!

From Snoopy to Lucy to Charlie Brown, Charles M. Schulz is credited with creating characters that have stood the test of time. Robb Armstrong, creator of Jump Start, found that he had much in common with the legend:

"Charles Schulz. He passed away 24 years ago. And he and I had interesting things in common. He and I signed deals with United Features Syndicate. Both signed our deals around the same age. Around 26 or 27. I was 26, I think he was 27. Lots of things. I don’t want to list them all."

The Peanuts comic strip began in 1950 and has been adapted into various specials, such as the new Apple TV+ series - Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin. All young Armstrong wanted was to meet this iconic man:

"I told my editor I’d like to meet him. And she said NO. I’m not introducing you to Charles Schulz. I said pretty please or whatever. The point of it is he said – look send him some of your work. He loves that. I did. Fast forward. I’m in front of him. I’m meeting him. And he’s framed the work that I sent him. And he tells me Jump Start is like Peanuts."

The recognition from such an eminent legend was a big deal for Armstrong. Especially considering Charles M. Schulz did not mince his words:

"I had zero fans. There were a couple of people in my family who I think might have been reading my script. I had zero fans. And Charles Schulz is announcing that he’s a fan of mine. And he’s not just saying it. He’s not that kind of guy. He has no interest in making people feel good. Especially cartoonists."

Schulz was not one to sugarcoat things, says Armstrong:

"I’ve been in the room with Charles Schulz ripping apart an up and coming cartoonist. He wanted you to be excellent. I’ve heard him tell a brand new guy, contract in hand – you’re not ready unless you do…so he wasn’t that guy."

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home Franklin is a tale of finding your crowd, fitting in, and building bonds. The characters are eternal and the story is universal. Fans of all ages will have a ball stepping into the Peanuts universe.