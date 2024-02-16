Is outer space haunted? Apple TV+'s Constellation creator wonders (Exclusive)

Constellation from Apple TV+ is a show that asks questions about the mysteries of the universe. It is no surprise then that the creator and executive producer, Peter Harness, sometimes wonders if outer space may be haunted.

The Apple TV+ original chronicles the fictional story of Jo, an astronaut who survives an incident in outer space and returns home to planet Earth. But home, she finds, has forever been changed while she was away. While the story may not be rooted in reality, Harness drew upon real-life ghost stories from outer space.

Check out the interview with the creator of the Apple TV+ original and director Michelle MacLaren in its entirety below:

Constellation from Apple TV+ draws from real-life outer space ghost stories

Salyut 7 was a space station between 1982 and 1991. Those who were a part of this Soviet space station reportedly experienced things that they could not explain during their time in the capsule. It turns out they saw angels. This was one of the stories that inspired the Apple TV+ psychological thriller:

"I think it was all these ghost stories and weird stories of things that have happened out there and I don’t know the truth of them necessarily but a lot of the things we touch on, in the show, have supposedly happened. You know, there was the crew of the Russian Space Station Salyut 7 did indeed say that they saw angels outside the capsule. And ten days later, the relief crew came and they saw exactly the same thing," Peter Harness said.

The writer of Constellation explained that things happen in space that defy any kind of explanation. Harness also alluded to the sightings of balls of light that can pass through the skin.

"And people see these balls of lights going through the capsule that can go through your hand and on the other side and they don’t know what these things are. So it’s…all of that’s kinda mindblowing you know."

Is outer space haunted? Well, Harness feels that 'weird' things happen when you leave the comfort of planet Earth:

"I’m really interested in what happens to your brain and your kinda perception of reality when you go up to space and come back again. But it does seem that weird things go on up there. And people don’t always talk about it. But you know, it’s haunted up there, maybe."

The creator of the show also added that the experience of seeing Earth from outer space is essentially profound. In some cases, it can be a source of great joy, and in others, it can cause great distress. He continued:

"There’s an effect called the overview effect which happens to you when you see earth distantly. And you see everything you’ve ever known at a distance. And for some people that can be enourmously life affirming and joyous and spiritual. And for other people, it can horrify them."

Starring Noomi Rapace, Will Catlett, Jonathan Banks, and several others, Constellation will premiere on Wednesday, February 21, only on Apple TV+. From space exploration to conspiracy theories, this is certainly a series that will widen the viewer's perspective of the universe we live in.

