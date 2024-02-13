5 interesting shows about astronauts to watch ahead of Constellation

Space is fascinating and so it is no wonder that viewers tend to gravitate towards shows about astronauts. The vastness of the topic allows show creators to think of imaginative storylines that connect to space exploration and the people who are brave enough to venture into the unknown.

In the last few years, shows about astronauts have gained more interest due to advancements in special effects. One of the most recent shows about astronauts that has been generating a buzz among fans of the genre is Constellations.

Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 21, 2024, it stars Noomi Rapace in the lead. She plays Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a mishap during her latest space mission. However, she realizes that certain parts of her life have changed.

From the trailer, it looks like the show will offer plenty of intrigue and twists to keep fans hooked. However, if the wait seems too long, viewers can always check out other binge-worthy shows about astronauts in the meantime.

The First, The Astronauts and three other shows about astronauts that will take viewers on a space adventure

1) The Orville (2017)

While there are a lot of shows about astronauts, the majority of them tend to have serious, action-heavy plotlines. However, there are a few rare gems like The Orville that explore humor in space exploration.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the story focuses on the crew members of the USS Orville and the misadventures that they find themselves in. MacFarlane also plays the lead role of Ed Mercer, who is the commander of the Orville. It has three seasons and 36 episodes.

The witty narrative tackles many real-world issues such as gender norms, marriage problems and more. Viewers looking for enjoyable and humorous shows about astronauts will not be disappointed by this one.

2) The First (2018)

The reason why shows about astronauts are popular is because people still don't know a lot about the profession. They help give viewers an idea about the lives that astronauts lead and the challenges they face, albeit a bit dramatized for entertainment purposes.

In this eight-episode show, the focus is on a group of astronauts who are preparing to become the first humans on Mars. It will explore the concept of interplanetary colonization and the challenges that come with it. It boasts an eclectic cast, comprising Sean Penn, LisaGay Hamilton, Natascha McElhone, and more.

What sets this show apart is that it focuses less on space vistas but rather gives viewers an insight into the kind of sacrifices and struggles that people have to go through in order to be worthy of the suit.

3) For All Mankind (2019)

What if the space race never ended? That is exactly the question that this Apple TV+ show hopes to answer. Set in an alternate reality, this is one of the most binge-able shows about astronauts that fans won't be able to stop watching. In the show, the Soviet Union succeeds in putting the first man on the moon, ahead of the United States.

With four seasons and 40 episodes, it infuses fictional plots with real historical events, which adds a layer of plausibility to the narrative. In addition to the main characters, the side characters have also been developed well, which adds to the viewing experience. It stars Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones, Michael Dorman, and more.

4) The Astronauts (2020)

Viewers looking for shows about astronauts that are geared toward children should not miss out on this. With nine episodes in total, The Astronauts stars Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Bryce Gheisar, and more. The story focuses on a group of five children who sneak inside a spaceship. But things get complicated when the artificial intelligence onboard sends them to space.

In the absence of adult supervision and expertise, they have to use their wits and will to make their way back home safely. Emotional and gripping, this is a great watch not only for a younger audience but will also keep adults entertained. The character development arc is nicely done, and the focus on friendship and working together adds to the intelligent narrative.

5) The Silent Sea (2021)

Out of all the shows about astronauts on this list, this Korean show may be the most tense in terms of space adventures. Starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon, among others, the show focuses on a crew who make their way to a lunar research base to collect samples. However, there is something sinister going on at the base that threatens their safe return.

Well-written and mysterious, the narrative has enough twists and revelations to keep viewers invested. Great special effects coupled with captivating performances by the cast make this a must-watch.

Fans of the genre should make a point of checking out these quality shows about astronauts while they wait for the release of Constellation on Apple TV+.

