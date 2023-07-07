"So callous and cold": Ashley Gavin's apology video garners backlash as audio clip of controversial Indianapolis show goes viral

Comedian Ashley Gavin is receiving massive backlash online as she misbehaved with a fan named Olivia, who came to attend her Indianapolis show. An audio clip of Ashley Gavin yelling at her fan and asking her to kill herself is doing rounds on the internet. Several internet users have called Ashley out for her bad behavior.
As this escalated, Ashley Gavin shared an apology video where she can be heard saying that she overreacted to an audience member's interaction during the show. She further said she could've done better, and that was not cool of her. Ashley apologized in her video and said she was very sorry for what she did.
Ashley said that her behavior hurt someone, and she has been thinking about it. She further said that her behavior had the opposite effect on everything she was trying to do with her work.
As she shared the apology video, several social media users said that Ashley did not even mention the name of the girl who went through all of this. One tweeted:
"This is a bad apology": Netizens react to Ashley Gavin's apology video
Ashley Gavin shared an apology video as the Indianapolis show controversy started rising. However, social media users did not take that well and said that she could've done better, at least with the apology.
Several internet users pointed out that there is no point in apologizing if you are not even mentioning the name of the person you are apologizing to.
What did Ashley Gavin say to Olivia that led to the massive backlash online?
Olivia Neely, who was yelled at by Ashley, shared a video on TikTok on June 22, 2023. In the video, she described her ordeal. She said she was excited about seeing Ashley's show and even purchased VIP meet-and-greet tickets for herself and a friend to have a personal interaction with the comedian.
As Ashley's show was going on, Olivia hooted in support of the comedian. However, Ashley didn't like it and started yelling at Olivia.
"Next thing I know, she looks me dead in the face and the crowd is silent, and she tells me that I am the most annoying fan she has ever had come to one of her shows. Immediately after that, she tells me to go 'unalive' myself," Olivia recalled.
Olivia used the term "unalive" to comply with TikTok content regulations, but she asserted that Ashley essentially suggested suicide to her for being too loud. Olivia further claimed that Ashley repeated the statement multiple times.
Feeling panicked and distressed by Ashley's response, Olivia left the venue. In her video, Olivia opened up about her past struggles with mental health and emphasized how Ashley's reaction to her cheers only exacerbated her emotional state.
Ashley Gavin is a comedian known for her stand-up performances. She gained recognition for her comedy tours and has attracted a following on social media platforms like TikTok.