"So callous and cold": Ashley Gavin's apology video garners backlash as audio clip of controversial Indianapolis show goes viral

Comedian Ashley Gavin is receiving massive backlash online as she misbehaved with a fan named Olivia, who came to attend her Indianapolis show. An audio clip of Ashley Gavin yelling at her fan and asking her to kill herself is doing rounds on the internet. Several internet users have called Ashley out for her bad behavior.

As this escalated, Ashley Gavin shared an apology video where she can be heard saying that she overreacted to an audience member's interaction during the show. She further said she could've done better, and that was not cool of her. Ashley apologized in her video and said she was very sorry for what she did.

Ashley said that her behavior hurt someone, and she has been thinking about it. She further said that her behavior had the opposite effect on everything she was trying to do with her work.

As she shared the apology video, several social media users said that Ashley did not even mention the name of the girl who went through all of this. One tweeted:

Simp Nation @hxlxyxlyssx Ashley Gavin’s apology was so callous and cold, it seems like sociopathic tendencies. Also full of excuses and didn’t even mention the girls name. She’s done 🙄 Ashley Gavin’s apology was so callous and cold, it seems like sociopathic tendencies. Also full of excuses and didn’t even mention the girls name. She’s done 🙄

"This is a bad apology": Netizens react to Ashley Gavin's apology video

Ashley Gavin shared an apology video as the Indianapolis show controversy started rising. However, social media users did not take that well and said that she could've done better, at least with the apology.

Several internet users pointed out that there is no point in apologizing if you are not even mentioning the name of the person you are apologizing to.

ro @rocalgay ashley gavin's "apology".......whew i was half expecting a ukulele ashley gavin's "apology".......whew i was half expecting a ukulele

elsiee 🤍 @elsieee966 if you don’t want to/can’t listen to ashley gavin’s apology, here is a transcription of it: if you don’t want to/can’t listen to ashley gavin’s apology, here is a transcription of it:

Max Frankland-Shambler 🧛 @MaxShambler Hold off on forgiving Ashley Gavin. It’s easy to make a short apology video that sounds genuine. It’s even good for PR. It doesn’t somehow guarantee that she won’t fall back into the same pattern of behaviour that got people hurt in the first place. Hold off on forgiving Ashley Gavin. It’s easy to make a short apology video that sounds genuine. It’s even good for PR. It doesn’t somehow guarantee that she won’t fall back into the same pattern of behaviour that got people hurt in the first place.

cinnamon butter @smolbanhbao Ashley Gavin reeks of toxic masculinity type of comedy. How you gonna turn off comments, stitches, and duets on your apology video Ashley Gavin reeks of toxic masculinity type of comedy. How you gonna turn off comments, stitches, and duets on your apology video 😒

Stace @steepair Finally an Ashley Gavin apology. Not a perfect apology, and WAY WAY WAY overdue. Hoping she learns from this. Still not my kind of comedy but still… Finally an Ashley Gavin apology. Not a perfect apology, and WAY WAY WAY overdue. Hoping she learns from this. Still not my kind of comedy but still…

Emma Stevens @emcatco Watch Ashley Gavin come out with a ukulele apology this weekend Watch Ashley Gavin come out with a ukulele apology this weekend 👀

She says she “talks about this issue” in her shows to bring awareness. How is telling someone to off themselves “talking about this issue”? Fake apology, trying to be a victim @hxlxyxlyssx She also blocked the girl and her friend and posted her faux apology video with comments turned off.She says she “talks about this issue” in her shows to bring awareness. How is telling someone to off themselves “talking about this issue”? Fake apology, trying to be a victim @hxlxyxlyssx She also blocked the girl and her friend and posted her faux apology video with comments turned off.She says she “talks about this issue” in her shows to bring awareness. How is telling someone to off themselves “talking about this issue”? Fake apology, trying to be a victim

What did Ashley Gavin say to Olivia that led to the massive backlash online?

Olivia Neely, who was yelled at by Ashley, shared a video on TikTok on June 22, 2023. In the video, she described her ordeal. She said she was excited about seeing Ashley's show and even purchased VIP meet-and-greet tickets for herself and a friend to have a personal interaction with the comedian.

As Ashley's show was going on, Olivia hooted in support of the comedian. However, Ashley didn't like it and started yelling at Olivia.

"Next thing I know, she looks me dead in the face and the crowd is silent, and she tells me that I am the most annoying fan she has ever had come to one of her shows. Immediately after that, she tells me to go 'unalive' myself," Olivia recalled.

Olivia used the term "unalive" to comply with TikTok content regulations, but she asserted that Ashley essentially suggested suicide to her for being too loud. Olivia further claimed that Ashley repeated the statement multiple times.

Feeling panicked and distressed by Ashley's response, Olivia left the venue. In her video, Olivia opened up about her past struggles with mental health and emphasized how Ashley's reaction to her cheers only exacerbated her emotional state.

Ashley Gavin is a comedian known for her stand-up performances. She gained recognition for her comedy tours and has attracted a following on social media platforms like TikTok.

