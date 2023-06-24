Who is Ashley Gavin? Comedian faces Twitter cancellation after telling fan to kill herself

Twitteratis have been canceling Ashley Gavin, a 36-year-old New York-based stand-up comedian, after she told a fan to "unalive" herself. Olivia Neely, the fan who attended Ashley’s comedy show at Helium Theatre in Indianapolis last Saturday, June 17, took to TikTok to share her experience.

After Olivia Neely's TikTok video went viral, a few other people also shared that the comedian had a history of being rude and insensitive to her fans. Ashley was called out on social media platforms, following which many said that she would now be canceled.

Bri @brahnasaurus #ashleygavin #trashcomedy #wheresyourapology #cancelled @AshGavs are you ever going to address your trash comedy from your Indianapolis show?! Mental health is important. Don’t ever tell someone to kill themselves again. #howtoruinyourcareer @AshGavs are you ever going to address your trash comedy from your Indianapolis show?! Mental health is important. Don’t ever tell someone to kill themselves again. #howtoruinyourcareer #ashleygavin #trashcomedy #wheresyourapology #cancelled

Ashley Gavin is the host of two podcasts

Aside from being a comedian, Ashley also hosts a podcast titled We’re Having Gay S** and co-hosts the Chosen Familypodcast alongside online creators Makaela Ingemi and Alayna Joy. On Chosen Family, the comedian is typically referred to as “Papa” or “Daddy.”

She also runs a weekly show called Sunday Sqool Comedy. The 36-year-old comedian has been on tours across the United States and was the first openly gay comedian at the Carnival Cruiseline. Her podcast We’re Having Gay S** features weekly interviews that mostly focus on queer dating and everything that comes with it.

Internet condemns Ashley Gavin's comment on suicide to her fan

Many people sent their heartfelt messages to Olivia Neely after she shared her experience at Ashley's set in Indianapolis. Netizens were furious at the comedian for being so casual about a sensitive topic such as "suicide" and telling someone multiple times to kill themselves.

Many users went to Ashley's Instagram page to leave comments on her latest posts and criticized her for her actions. Those who had been her fan previously had expressed their disappointment in her.

Meanwhile, a few others also mentioned that Ashley could be charged with manslaughter if Olivia would have actually killed herself after being told to do so. They said that Ashley Gavin should be ashamed of herself.

Olivia Neely says she already struggled with her mental health

In her TikTok video, Olivia Neely shared that she enjoyed Ashley’s comedy, so she bought VIP meet-and-greet tickets for her show in Indianapolis and was looking forward to meeting her. Olivia said that she had been through a stressful night with her pet dog prior to the show and direly needed a good laugh.

Unfortunately, her experience at the comedy show ended up being anything but a harbinger of joy and laughter. Olivia mentioned that Ashley urged the audience to laugh and be loud during her performance.

Sun ⩜⃝ @halateez_sun TW// unaliving



@/AshGavs had a show at the Helium theater…a fan went because she loved this comedians work. Well during the show the fan cheered at the wrong time and this bitch, Ashley, turned to their fan and said “you’re the most annoying fan I have ever had” + TW// [email protected]/AshGavs had a show at the Helium theater…a fan went because she loved this comedians work. Well during the show the fan cheered at the wrong time and this bitch, Ashley, turned to their fan and said “you’re the most annoying fan I have ever had” + https://t.co/NKSovRdapS

At one point, Olivia shouted a “whoo” as a gesture of applause for one of Ashley’s jokes. However, the comedian looked at her and told her that Olivia was the most annoying fan she had ever had attend her show. Immediately after that, Ashley Gavin told Olivia Neely to go and “unalive” herself.

Olivia said that she used the term “unalive” for maintaining compliance with TikTok’s content regulations. However, the comedian essentially referred to suicide for Olivia, claiming that she was being too loud. What came as more appalling to everyone was when Olivia shared in the video that Ashley kept repeating her statement about suicide.

Sun ⩜⃝ @halateez_sun UPDATE: apparently the Helium theater wasn’t the first time she has done this. Please do not support Ashley Gavin. UPDATE: apparently the Helium theater wasn’t the first time she has done this. Please do not support Ashley Gavin. https://t.co/vJpN9lyPB6

The fan then left the venue with a heavy heart and in a state of panic. Olivia Neely also shared that she went through mental health struggles in the past, and Ashley Gavin’s remark certainly did not help her case.

According to the friend who accompanied Olivia to the show, after she left the venue, Ashley passed some comments on her. When Olivia's friend defended her and got up to walk out as well, multiple tables of the comedian's fans booed her.

😈 @444OMENS ashley gavin cancelled era? ashley gavin cancelled era?

Olivia heartbreakingly said in her video that Ashley had no idea of what she had been through in her life. She asked what if she actually went home and killed herself. After the incident, Olivia said that she had completely lost respect for Ashley Gavin.

