"So funny": The Kardashians fans left in splits as Kim pranks family into believing that she is the next Bachelorette

A brand new episode of The Kardashians season 3 was released on Hulu this Thursday, July 13, at 12 am ET. In the episode, Kim pranked everyone by saying that she was going to be the next Bachelorette and the entire family’s reaction was just as she expected. When the whole Kardashian family got together for Thanksgiving, Kim excitedly announced that Robb Mills, an executive from Disney, wanted her to contact him if she decides to become the next lead of the popular dating show.

"I’m so excited… I’m going to be the Bachelorette. I’m so serious," Kim said.

Everyone was shocked as they did not want this to happen. Khloe asked her if she was going to be stuck in a house with 20 strange men and Kylie was left stunned when Kim agreed to even ki*s other men. Kris Jenner absolutely refused to let this happen and said:

"No, not happening. I’m your momager, manager, mother…name a title. I’ll put any hat on that you want, but you’re not doing this."

Kris even called Rob Mills to enquire about the plans and he confirmed that they were 90% there and were up for negotiation. Kris was concerned about this decision as Kim has four kids and a busy life. Later, she clarified that it was just a “prank” and laughed as everyone was finally relieved.

The Kardashians fans found the prank and the family's reaction hilarious:

page @Pkardashhh This bachelorette news is so funny #thekardashians This bachelorette news is so funny #thekardashians

The Kardashians fans want Kim to really appear on The Bachelorette

Kim even managed to get the executive head of Disney on her side to prank the family. The Kardashians fans felt that it was funny of Kim to joke about such a show but some fans wanted this to happen in real. They also said that they would watch every episode if Kim became the next Bachelorette.

pedro alexaander @pvdrotx #Thekardashians Kim announcing shes going to be on The Bachelorette and the family’s reaction is the highlight of my night Kim announcing shes going to be on The Bachelorette and the family’s reaction is the highlight of my night 😂 #Thekardashians

Jake @dajakecalderon They all think shes insane for doing this! Im glad it was a prank though, because NO! Its the way they wanna tell Kim to not stoop that low in her career to do the bacheloretteThey all think shes insane for doing this! Im glad it was a prank though, because NO! #TheKardashians Its the way they wanna tell Kim to not stoop that low in her career to do the bachelorette 😂😂😂 They all think shes insane for doing this! Im glad it was a prank though, because NO! #TheKardashians

Nuski ✨ @NuskiNinetyTwo #TheKardashians Kim is the only one who was like why tf are we trying to do something we know we can’t do Kim is the only one who was like why tf are we trying to do something we know we can’t do 😂 #TheKardashians

Aravis @aravisandhwin Kim really in her prank era #thekardashians Kim really in her prank era #thekardashians

Tatianna @TatiannaNicole1 I love it when they prank Kris bc she's so gullible #TheKardashians I love it when they prank Kris bc she's so gullible #TheKardashians

erikap @itserikabitch_ I literally thought Kim was gonna be on the bachelorette lmfao I literally thought Kim was gonna be on the bachelorette lmfao

rascally raconteur @bailalilah KIM KARDASHIAN ON THE BACHELORETTE?!?!!?! I would 1000000000% watch that and SET MY VHS SCHEDULE TO RECORD EVERY EPISODE KIM KARDASHIAN ON THE BACHELORETTE?!?!!?! I would 1000000000% watch that and SET MY VHS SCHEDULE TO RECORD EVERY EPISODE

Kim's family did not think she should take part in a dating show

Kris mentioned that she was not happy with Kim making such a big decision on her own without even consulting her, adding:

"I just need to wrap my head around something like this because this isn’t exactly the space I saw Kim in. And she does have four kids and a busy life."

She watches The Bachelorette show regularly but did not want Kim to take part in it. Khloe also said in a confessional that they will not even allow her glam team into the house and she would have to make out with random people, which “sounds gross.”

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

