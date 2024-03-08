"So funny": The Traitors US season 2 fans react to Peter Weber giving Phaedra Parks a rose at the reunion special 

The Traitors US season 2 returned to screens this week with two new episodes. The Peacock show wrapped up its season finale as well as its reunion special all in one day, providing fans with enough content to keep them engaged for a while.

The season finale saw Trishelle and CT walk away with a grand prize, leaving MJ disappointed by their decision to keep the money for themselves. Following this, the cast returned for the reunion special, where they sat down with talk show host Andy Cohen to answer fan questions and address conflicts from the game.

One of the most heated roundtable moments on the show occurred when Phaedra Parks and Peter Weber were both under fire, and the Married to Medicine cast member delivered one of the season's most memorable lines.

"This isn't The Bachelor and I don't have to kiss your a** for a rose."

During one of the segments from the reunion special, Peter Weber tried to extend an olive branch by giving Phaedra Parks a rose. Fans of the Peacock show took to social media to react to the exchange between the two stars. A netizen, @bibigbrother, wrote on X:

"Not Phaedra getting the final rose that's so funny."

Peter Weber buries the hatchet by giving Phaedra Parks a rose during The Traitors US reunion special

The Traitors US season 2 reunion special showed Peter Weber mending his bond with Phaedra Parks, whom he tried his hardest to eliminate during his time on the show.

Throughout the show, The Bachelor alum rallied the troops and formed an alliance that successfully eliminated three traitors: Dan, Parvati, and Phaedra Parks.

After Parvati's elimination, Peter and his alliance wanted to eliminate the Married to Medicine cast member, but she was not going to go down without a fight. During the roundtable that proved to be Peter's last, the two got into a heated argument, accusing one another of being traitors. John Bercow brought up Parks' name and noted that both Dan and Parvati had accused her of being a traitor.

Instead of accusing John at the time, a strategy that sent several cast members packing, she put Peter Weber's name in the mix and asked Bercow why he wasn't questioning the ABC star's alliances with the eliminated traitors. The Traitors season 2 cast member revealed that Peter wanted to work with her, which she found suspicious.

Peter tried clearing his name by passing the gameplay off as a joke, but Phaedra didn't let up. She told him that he thought he could play tricks on the rest of the cast and plant seeds of doubt.

"What you might have forgot, Peter, is this is not the Bachelor. And I don't have to kiss your a** for a rose."

During the reunion special, Peter Weber attempted to reconcile with Phaedra by giving her a rose. The Bravo celebrity accepted the rose and noted that she was honored because Peter was one of the two people she was excited to see coming in.

The Traitors fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment.

Episodes of The Traitors season 2 are available to stream on Peaocck.