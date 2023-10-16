"So a groomer was hired": Nevada substitute teacher sparks backlash over being accused of coercing 6th grade students to kiss

In Nevada, a substitute teacher has been charged with inciting two sixth graders to kiss in front of their peers. Reportedly, they also asked if the kids had a boyfriend or girlfriend.

According to a statement from the school acquired by KLAS, the incident took place on Tuesday, October 10, at Legacy Traditional School, North Valley, which is close to Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive in Nevada, Texas. However, the parents of the students weren't informed until Thursday. The substitute, who was not a member of the staff of Legacy Traditional Schools, was asked to take a class that day.

After the parents were officially informed via an email by the school, they were furious with the institution and the management system. Anais Gallegos, parent of one of the two students, told Fox 2 Now:

“Who asks a sixth-grade student, who has a boyfriend and a girlfriend? Really, the kids are not here for that. They’re here to learn".

Other parents also blamed the North Las Vegas charter school's administrators for the substitute teacher's actions. The news was officially uploaded on X and Facebook by the New York Post.

As soon as the incident went viral, people flooded the comment section of the post with their opinions. The X post has already garnered over 20K views, with several users criticizing the teacher and the administration.

An X user even said that the school hired a “groomer" as a substitute teacher.

Netizens bash the Nevada substitute teacher for allegedly forcing two kids to kiss

The Nevada substitute teacher is charged with making "inappropriate" remarks and asking inappropriate questions, as well as forcing two middle school kids to kiss. Two days after the startling incident, on October 12, the parents of the students at the North Las Vegas charter school Legacy Traditional School reportedly received an email informing them about the entire situation.

Many parents even talked about the situation to numerous news organizations. Fox 2 Now reported that the pupils felt "extremely uncomfortable" with the line of questioning, as per Robynn Bell, whose son was a student in the class the accused teacher was covering.

“The teacher kind of went off script and started talking about things like, did the kids have any family members that had died recently?” Bell said. “He said that the teacher started asking them about having crushes and if they had crushes and if so, how was the relationship going?"

Bell also claimed that the teacher then ordered two students to walk to the front of the room and forced them to share a kiss.

Furthermore, Bell also criticized the school for keeping the incident a secret from the parents for two days, claiming that some parents lost the chance to talk to their kids about it right away because they were unaware of what had happened.

Meanwhile, Anais Gallegos has two kids who go to Legacy Traditional. One of them attended the class where the substitute teacher behaved inappropriately and used foul language.

“What my daughter was telling me, no, that’s not okay,” Gallegos said. “The principal needs to do something because just a simple email is not going to cut it.”

As soon as the news was made public by the New York Post on X and Facebook, netizens went to the comment section to bash the teacher for their actions.

The North Las Vegas Police Department has been informed about the event, the school stated in a statement, according to the New York Post. On the other hand, the agency that provided the substitute teacher, as per the same news source, is looking into the incident on its own.