"So inappropriate and hateful": CUNY law school antisemitic commencement speech controversy explained as graduate comes under fire

A viral video showing a CUNY graduate's hate-filled commencement speech is making its rounds on social media. The video showing Fatima Mousa Mohammed's speech at her graduation on May 12, 2023, for City University of New York’s law school, has left netizens shocked. In her speech, Fatima called for a "revolution" against capitalism, racism, and the legal system's "white supremacy."

She also criticized the "oppressive institutions" like the city's "fascist" law enforcement authorities, the prison system, and the US military. She also breached the topic of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, stating that Isreal carries out "indiscriminate" murder and encourages "lynch mobs."

SAFE CUNY @SAFECUNY Here in its entirety is the vitriolic, evil, antisemitic @CUNYLaw commencement address from Jew hater Fatima Mohammed. Unimaginably, it is even worse than last year's hate spewed by Nerdeen Kiswani. No wonder CUNY Law, under state investigation, tried to hide this video. Here in its entirety is the vitriolic, evil, antisemitic @CUNYLaw commencement address from Jew hater Fatima Mohammed. Unimaginably, it is even worse than last year's hate spewed by Nerdeen Kiswani. No wonder CUNY Law, under state investigation, tried to hide this video. https://t.co/nKCe1Kx2sc

The commencement ceremony was closed for press but a video was shared on their socials. CUNY had initially taken down the clip after backlash, however, after criticism from both pro-Isreal and pro-Palestinian groups they shared the video again.

Toward the end of her oration, Fatima stated:

"May we rejoice in the corners of our New York City bedroom apartments and dining tables, may it be fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world."

The speech was harshly admonished for its anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric and people took to social media to call it "inappropriate and hateful."

Internet users slam student and CUNY law school for student's commencement address

Twitterati was shocked at Fatima Mousa Mohammed's hate-filled speech. They called out CUNY for tolerating and allowing such a speech and those present in the audience for applauding the address. Some even compared it to a Nazi rally and others demanded that public funding for CUNY be cut off and the university be investigated by the federal government.

The aftermath of the CUNY law school commencement speech

Following the public outcry, the City University of New York released a statement on Monday, May 29, 2023. The statement noted that student congratulatory speakers have their own "individual perspectives on advocating for social justice." It added:

"As with all such commencement remarks, they reflect the voices of those individuals."

Fatima's CUNY commencement speech comes a year after the law school hosted Nerdeen Kiswani. Nerdeen had made several remarks calling for violence and destruction of the State of Isreal. The activist was known for making several similar radical comments before his address.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed has not commented on the brewing controversy.

