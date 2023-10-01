"So loved": Fans react as Christian Louboutin attends day 3 of Crazy Horse Paris and gifts BLACKPINK's Lisa a pair of signed shoes

Lisa, the charismatic member of BLACKPINK, recently graced the stage at Crazy Horse Paris, where her electrifying performance left the audience in awe. However, the surprises didn't end on the stage, as one of the fashion world's most esteemed figures, Christian Louboutin, made a memorable appearance at the cabaret show. He also won hearts online as he gave the star a special gift.

This incident proved that even some of the world's most prominent individuals are fans of Lisa's work. As the curtains rose for day three of her performance at Crazy Horse Paris on September 30, 2023, the audience was in for a truly special surprise.

They soon took to social media to react to the Louboutin owner's kind gesture.

"Lisa's very own Paris Fashion Week" - Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa receives personally signed shoes from Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin, the renowned designer and founder of one of the world's most prestigious footwear brands, made a surprise appearance at the show. Known for his iconic shoes that have been worn by countless celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, Louboutin's presence at Lisa's performance was a testament to her global appeal.

What made Louboutin's visit even more exciting was his heartfelt gesture. Impressed by the idol's performance and charmed by her artistry, he presented her with a pair of his signature red and white Louboutin sneakers. These sneakers were no ordinary pairs but were the exquisite Astroloubi woman sneakers, which are crafted with white calf leather, suede, and nappa leather.

To make this gift even more personal, Christian Louboutin penned a handwritten message on the shoes that read, "For Lisa with love" and added his name on the bottom part of the shoe. This thoughtful and unique gift won the hearts of Lisa's fans and they took to social media to express their views on the same.

The star's journey into the world of cabaret marked a significant step in her career, as BLACKPINK members have all pursued individual activities following the conclusion of their group tour Born Pink. Her decision to participate in the Crazy Horse Cabaret showcased her versatility and willingness to explore new artistic avenues.

The cabaret show, featuring the Money singer and her crew, spanned five days, with September 30, 2023, marking the third day of this spectacle. The show had already garnered attention and praise during its initial days, as a wide array of international celebrities arrived at the event.

On the third day, the guest list included notable figures like French actor Guillaume Tonquédec, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie, American fashion model and musician Soo Joo, Thai actress Araya Alberta Hargate, Thai TV host Woody, and executives from luxury brands like CELINE and Louis Vuitton watches. This eclectic mix of attendees highlighted the universal appeal of her work, drawing admiration and respect from across the globe.

The idol's ability to captivate audiences worldwide is a testament to her talent and charisma. Her journey as a solo artist continues to unfold, promising more groundbreaking moments in the world of music and entertainment.