"So lucky": Fans react as two netizens claim meeting BTS' Jimin in Seoul Dior boutique and getting his autographs

On December 7, 2023, X users, @Nest.bi and @meiko_e, reportedly met BTS' Jimin at Seoul Dior boutique, according to a post shared by them as they travelled to Seoul, South Korea. The duo apparently even got the Like Crazy singer's autograph. The pair were travelling to Seoul from Thailand, and they visited the Dior boutique store, where they allegedly happened to run into the Jimin.

Soon, their post about the same went viral on social media, and the BTS fandom could not keep calm. The fans, aka ARMYs, were elated for users @Nest.bi and meiko_e, who got to meet him so randomly. One user excitedly tweeted how the two were fortunate for this encounter and called them, "So lucky."

"My Dream Encounter": ARMYs are elated for fans who reportedly ran into Jimin

After X users claimed to have met BTS' Jimin at the Dior Boutique, the group's fandom could not keep calm. The duo further described how they felt about the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer and how he appeared in real life.

The two stated that Jimin is a cute and kind individual, who did not hesitate to offer them his autograph. The idol also gave them a customized autograph after learning their names, as per the duo.

At present, user @meiko's account is private, so their posts aren't visible to people. However, @Nesti.bi's account's post, where they wrote about running into Jimin, is visible, and fans are stating how the duo's experience is their dream encounter.

ARMYs are also noting how generous the idol is, taking the time to provide fan service even when he is not obligated to do so on his free time. Some expressed jealousy, mentioning that even after living in Seoul, they were unable to meet him, while tourists from Thailand were able to meet him randomly.

Meanwhile, others expressed the wish to be in the aforementioned pair's place and meet him. They continued complimenting the idol for his thoughtful gesture. Naturally, fans are reacting positively to the news of the two netizens meeting the BTS member in Seoul's Dior boutique and receiving his autograph.

Meanwhile, the BTS member was announced the global ambassador for the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior in January 2023. Currently, several huge displays, billboards, and advertisements have been placed in various parts of the country for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's Dior Spring 2024 campaign.

The idol has significantly boosted sales and social media engagement for the brand on a massive scale, with products reportedly selling out within seconds.

In other news, the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer is ready to enlist for his mandatory military service, as confirmed by his agency, Bighit Entertainment. He is scheduled to enlist on December 12, alongside Jungkook.