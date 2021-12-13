"So our Miss Universe is a cat": Harnaaz Sandhu's viral cat video takes Twitter by storm

The new Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the crown to India after 21 years. While her fans are dancing with joy, a few can’t get over Sandhu’s cat video.
The clip is from the stage of the 70th Miss Universe 2021 where Harnaaz Sandhu enacted a cat. Before emulating the sound of her favorite animal, she told host Steve Harvey:
“Oh my god, Steve! I was not expecting to do this on a world stage. But I have to do this. I have no other option. I love cats, I love animals and I love to mimic a cat.”
Since her win, Twitter has exploded with “cat” comments targeting Harnaaz Sandhu:
Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian Miss Universe
Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title after Lara Dutta in 2000.
The first title holder was Sushmita Sen, who was crowned in 1994. This makes Harnaaz Sandhu the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title till date.
After the win, Sen and Dutta entered Bollywood, the Indian film industry. Only time will tell if the new winner follows her predecessors’ footsteps.
Sandhu has impressed everyone with her confidence and it can be seen in her answers. In the top three rounds, the contestants were asked this question:
“What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”
Harnaaz Sandhu answered:
“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others, and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”
Who were the runners-up?
Harnaaz Sandhu beats 79 contestants from all around the world to bag the prestigious title. She was crowned by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, and she made her first winner’s walk on the stage in Eilat, Israel.
The runners-up of Miss Universe 2021 were Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira (first) and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane (second).