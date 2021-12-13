"So our Miss Universe is a cat": Harnaaz Sandhu's viral cat video takes Twitter by storm

The new Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaaz Sandhu who brought the crown to India after 21 years. While her fans are dancing with joy, a few can’t get over Sandhu’s cat video.

The clip is from the stage of the 70th Miss Universe 2021 where Harnaaz Sandhu enacted a cat. Before emulating the sound of her favorite animal, she told host Steve Harvey:

“Oh my god, Steve! I was not expecting to do this on a world stage. But I have to do this. I have no other option. I love cats, I love animals and I love to mimic a cat.”

Since her win, Twitter has exploded with “cat” comments targeting Harnaaz Sandhu:

Jey M @lejarraga_ #MissUniverse how tf that indian cat can win this shit yo, the real miss universe is Nadia 4 sure, u @missuniverseof can suck all my paraguayan dick yo stupid bitches. #MissUniverse how tf that indian cat can win this shit yo, the real miss universe is Nadia 4 sure, u @missuniverseof can suck all my paraguayan dick yo stupid bitches.

King Santos @heykingsantos You can be whoever you want to be; a cat, #MissUniverse , or Both. You can be whoever you want to be; a cat, #MissUniverse, or Both.

Bruno D'Alessandro @DalessanBru incredible #MissParaguay Nadia ferreira was much better and miss india making a shameful fool as a cat wins the crown ... #MissUniverse in decline incredible #MissParaguay Nadia ferreira was much better and miss india making a shameful fool as a cat wins the crown ... #MissUniverse in decline

Kris Pangilinan @KrisReports



Then she won the Miss Universe title.



😳😳😳 Miss India meowed like a cat on international television.Then she won the Miss Universe title.😳😳😳 #MissUniverse Miss India meowed like a cat on international television.Then she won the Miss Universe title. 😳😳😳 #MissUniverse

M. 💎 @matthew_nc How is it possible that a woman who meows like a cat won a universal crown in front of a polyglot woman.?!? #MissUniverse How is it possible that a woman who meows like a cat won a universal crown in front of a polyglot woman.?!? #MissUniverse

Tanisha G @TwinMomTravels @Alanvillalba10 @MissUniverse In fact #misssouthafrica was robbed of the first runner up spot. Her answers were way better than #MissParaguay . The two other girls left in top 5 more deserving tbh. #MissIndia rocked across the board and was even gutsy enough to do a cat impression. #MissUniverse @Alanvillalba10 @MissUniverse In fact #misssouthafrica was robbed of the first runner up spot. Her answers were way better than #MissParaguay. The two other girls left in top 5 more deserving tbh. #MissIndia rocked across the board and was even gutsy enough to do a cat impression. #MissUniverse

Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian Miss Universe

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title after Lara Dutta in 2000.

The first title holder was Sushmita Sen, who was crowned in 1994. This makes Harnaaz Sandhu the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title till date.

After the win, Sen and Dutta entered Bollywood, the Indian film industry. Only time will tell if the new winner follows her predecessors’ footsteps.

Sandhu has impressed everyone with her confidence and it can be seen in her answers. In the top three rounds, the contestants were asked this question:

“What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Harnaaz Sandhu answered:

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others, and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

Who were the runners-up?

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu @HarnaazSandhu03 #MissIndia Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India, that is the great goal of all, and today one of us will finally be able to fulfill it. #MissUniverse Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India, that is the great goal of all, and today one of us will finally be able to fulfill it. #MissUniverse #MissIndia https://t.co/JQ0xh1k49K

Harnaaz Sandhu beats 79 contestants from all around the world to bag the prestigious title. She was crowned by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, and she made her first winner’s walk on the stage in Eilat, Israel.

Also Read Article Continues below

The runners-up of Miss Universe 2021 were Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira (first) and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane (second).

Edited by Siddharth Satish