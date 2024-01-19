"SO PROUD OF JINNIE": Fans lavish praise on the BTS' Jin for surpassing 1.4 billion Spotify streams with just 9 solo profile songs

BTS' Jin recently surpassed 1.4 billion streams on Spotify, with only nine solo profile songs. Previously, fellow group members V, j-hope, RM, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook also crossed 1.4 billion+ streams across all credits on the biggest music platform in the world.

As of January 18, 2024, the songs that led Jin to accomplish the incredible feat include - The Astronaut (328 million+ streams), Epiphany (258 million+), Moon (199 million+), It's Definitely You (169 million+), Yours (163 million+), Awake (130 million+), Super Tuna (78 million+), Abyss (41 million+), and Tonight (35 million+).

Jin is actively serving in the South Korean military for his mandatory enlistment and has been doing so since December 13, 2022. Therefore, this acquisition come long after he commenced his duty and swelled fans with pride.

BTS' Jin continues to make waves in the K-pop scene while also excelling in the military

Jin is known to have composed and penned lyrics since 2014, and within the nine tracks mentioned previously, he has three individual songs from BTS albums, two drama OSTs, and four solo songs.

Among all the songs, he sang It's Definitely You with fellow BTS member V, for the latter's 2016 K-drama Hwarang. Furthermore, he has lent words to all the songs except the K-drama OSTs. His latest song was The Astronaut, which he wrote and made in collaboration with Coldplay. Before he enlisted in the military, it was his parting gift to BTS ARMYs.

Meanwhile, Jin is expected to return on June 12 this year. However, his absence from the K-pop industry did not hold him back from bagging several achievements with his solo projects. For instance, the group's eldest member won the K-STAR MVA Best Artist (male) award in November 2024 and won the Global Artist Award - Africa at the 30th Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

In the meantime, he is the only remaining BTS member yet to release a solo debut album. Fortunately, for ARMYs waiting with anticipation, it is slated to arrive in 2024 and is currently referred to as KSJ1. Thanks to this announcement in December last year, fans are looking forward to Jin's discharge.

Below are some of the posts from fans celebrating Jin's solo feats.

The 31-year-old idol is not just a talented artist; he has been showing his prowess in different aspects throughout his career. Per reports, in December 2023, he received an early promotion, becoming Sergeant Kim Seok-jin, owing to his exceptional military service. He is also now working at a recruit training center following his promotion.