A video of a Jeep stuck in the mud when the chain pulling it suddenly breaks has resurfaced on the internet, leaving people in utter shock. The video, doing rounds on social media was initially uploaded two years ago and has resurfaced on Reddit. Titled "Chain Breaks Pull Jeep Complete video," it shows the driver of the Jeep getting injured due to the chain breaking.

While the video has gone viral, not a lot of information about when and where the incident took place or even about the identity of the driver was released.

Trigger warning: This video contains some distressing images and scenes. Discretion is advised.

As social media users came across the viral footage of this incident, they shared their reactions to it. While many were horrified by what they saw, others were terrified and scared of the events of the video, with one person even calling it "sad and terrifying."

Social media user react to viral video (Image via snip from Reddit/@u/James244568)

The clip of the viral Jeep incident was shared by u/james244568 over two years ago. They shared the video with a caption that read "Chain snaps and hit the bottom jaw of a man, guys be safe out there."

The video showed a truck trying to pull the vehicle stuck in the mud using a chain. However, the chain suddenly broke, going through the windshield, and shattering it. The shattered glass hit the driver of the Jeep on the bottom of the jaw.

The visuals were chilling and broke the hearts of many people. Several netizens discussed the contents of the video and wondered what happened to the Jeep driver. Others said that what happened to the driver was shocking and that they hoped that it never happened to anyone else.

Social media users react to the shocking Jeep getting stuck in the mud video

As mentioned earlier, when netizens saw the viral video of the vehicle stuck in the mud, they had shocked reactions to it. Several netizens noted that life wasn't fair, while others said that it was horrific and that it wasn't something they would wish even on their enemies.

Some even said that they hoped that the driver recovered from the injuries as others claimed that what the man was doing wasn't even dangerous.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Reddit/@u/James244568)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Reddit/@u/James244568)

Social media users also discussed the safety and precautions as they noted that rescue operations shouldn't be risky and shouldn't make the life of the person difficult.

It is worth noting that this 0.58-second video has managed to garner more than a million views and about 260 comments, at the time of writing this article.