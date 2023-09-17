"Maurice is a horrible human": LAMH fans enraged as Maurice worries about Kimmi's disinterest in intimacy amid cancer treatment

Love and Marriage: Huntsville, popularly known as LAMH, returned with a new episode on September 16, 2023, following a two-month midseason break.

The new episode featured a conversation between one couple that, in particular, piqued the audience's interest right from the start for all the wrong reasons.

Kimmi and Maurice Scott have found themselves in the spotlight again, with the viewers rallying hard behind Kimmi as Maurice makes insensitive comments regarding her cancer treatment.

As a side effect of the radiation, chemotherapy, and all the medication, Kimmi's libido decreased. Still, she continually tried to satisfy Maurice's needs, prioritizing him in her own time. Maurice has yet to accept this change and has thrown several harsh and hurtful comments her way, including chalking this out as a psychological issue, which made for a highly uncomfortable conversation, infuriating the fans.

"This is a mental thing, Kimmi."

LAMH: Maurice's words cause an eruption

Love & Marriage: Huntsville's season 7 is getting infuriating for viewers because of the sheer ignorance and lack of care shown on Maurice's part for Kimmi's recovery. Kimmi's battle with breast cancer has not been smooth, and unfortunately, on this season of LAMH, she also hasn't found the kind of unconditional love and support she expected from her partner.

Kimmi's chemotherapy and medications have adversely affected several other aspects of her bodily functioning, including a decreased libido.

This subject has been Maurice's discussion topic for a few months now, with him also taking to a podcast to share his views.

In Saturday's episode of LAMH, Maurice and Kimmi had a candid conversation where Kimmi suggested buying a Jade egg to exercise the muscles required to, in turn, please Maurice. Vulnerably, she also discussed the toll the medications took on her and how that affected their intimate life.

Although his partner suffers from a life-threatening disease, Maurice focuses on only one thing: expressing his frustrations about their dwindling s*x life.

He refused to acknowledge her pain and even told her that this was simply a result of a "mental" block, not the effects of her heavy treatment.

Kimmi didn't take well to this and retaliated with:

"A medication made me feel this way. For you to think that all of a sudden I can just make my body want to have s*x, that doesn't happen like that."

The LAMH couple continued the discussion about their intimacy by mentioning that Maurice didn't want Kimmi to pretend she was enjoying the act when she was not. He believed that strengthened his case and said if she could "fake it," that meant that "physically, everything works fine."

Maurice then blamed Kimmi for not asking the doctor how long this would last. Kimmi said it could take up to a year till she was ready to do the deed again, to which Maurice reacted shadyly by setting a reminder on his watch. They went back and forth until he had the final word.

Maurice remarked:

"Hey listen, right now my sail's been out of wind for a while."

The lack of support from the LAMH man had fans taking to the internet to express their disgust towards his actions.

LAMH will air a new episode on September 23 on OWN at 8 pm ET.