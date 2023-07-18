Was Destiny Payton fired from LAMH? Details explored

The trailer for Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 was released in March 2023, and fans were curious about Destiny Payton's absence from the trailer. It was reported that Kimmi Scott and Destiny Payton had a feud during the previous season of the show, with other cast members sharing their experiences working alongside Payton.

Kimmi tried her best to get Destiny to share some of her personal information on the show and give a background on what's happening in her life during season 6. However, Payton refused to do so, according to Kimmi and the producers of the show.

According to the report by All About The Tea, Carlos King also described how the producers are dissatisfied with Payton's work. Carlos King, Bernie Schaeffer, Andrew Hoagland, Gil Lopez, Jonathan Sinclair, Jordana Hochman, Angela Y. Dugan, and Markus Burns are executive producers for Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

In season 7, the cast members included Melody Holt, Martell Holt, Marsau Scott, LaTisha Scott, and Kimmi Grant. For Destiny, many thought that she had been fired because she didn't provide any solid storylines. She recently appeared on Carlos King's YouTube channel where she discussed several aspects of her life as well as what actually happened regarding her show's exit.

She explained that she wasn't fired from the show but there were "contractual issues." She also said that the producers, and especially Carlos King had nothing to do with it.

The feud between Destiny Payton and Melody Shari

During season 6, these two stars made quite a stir on the show due to their feud with each other. Over that period, many fans and cast members criticized Destiny Payton's focus on Melody Shari's life instead of sharing her own. Destiny then discussed how she will share more parts of her life in the upcoming season.

The feud between Payton and Shari started when the latter was going through a divorce with Martell Holt and shared everything. Meanwhile, Payton was also going through a divorce with La'Berrick Williams but did not share much about the situation.

As a result of this, Payton and Shari fought because Shari was angry that Payton didn't inform her of the situation. In an episode of the Ooh Ladies First Panel, Destiny Payton spoke about her split with La'Berrick Williams after the news went viral.

She said that the couple had been together for five years before they got married and added that they were in the same space during their first year as a couple. Payton noted that when she moved to Nashville, the couple saw each other once a week before they got engaged.

“We were engaged for almost 2 years and then we were married for 2 years…And we were going through a divorce for 9 months at that time.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton also added that her now-former husband served her the divorce papers when their son was three weeks old. She recalled standing in her driveway when she got the papers.

“And we were still living in the same house. So I walked in the house and acted like I didn’t even receive it,” she continued.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 6 on OWN. FuboTV, Max, and Philo also offer viewers the chance to watch the latest episodes of the show. There hasn't been any confirmed release date for season 7 of the show as of yet.