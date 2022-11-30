"So sad": The Voice season 22 fans upset over Rowan Grace's elimination in episode 21

The Voice season 22 aired live with its Top 10 eliminations on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. After the ten contestants performed live on Monday night, November 28, 2022, the famed reality TV series returned with the voting results to reveal who amongst them made it to the Top 8 and will perform in the semifinals next week.

In the latest episode, NBC's The Voice revealed who were the seven contestants who received the highest number of votes and advanced to the semifinals directly. The remaining three contestants were in the bottom and faced elimination. They had one last chance to perform again for America's vote in the wildcard Instant Save.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 it's your INSTANT SAVE WINNNNNER 🤍 https://t.co/wgkh7Ntphf

The three contestants who were in the bottom were Kique Gomez from Team Gwen, Kim Cruise from Team Legend and Rowan Grace from Team Blake.

Each of them performed a song of their choice. After their performance, the voting lines were opened once again, but only for five minutes. Post that, the votes were tallied and the contestant with the highest number of votes was revealed to be Kim Cruise from John Legend's team.

Kim joined the remaining seven contestants in the Top 8 and will perform next week when the series returns live for its semifinals. Sadly, this meant the end of the road for Kique and Rowan. While fans were happy with Kim's win, they were upset over Rowan's elimination.

Fans claim Rowan Grace was "ripped off" the chance to perform in the semifinals of The Voice season 22,

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Rowan was robbed and didn't deserve to be eliminated. Some also blamed her elimination on the song that was picked for her during fans week.

A few netizens also added that she was the one who deserved to stay in the competition over the other two contestants along with her at the bottom.

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 @rowangracemusic miss rowan grace congratulations on making it this far on NBC the voice show and I'm sorry about the way things turned out tonight on the voice show and I wanna tell u have a bright future ahead in music and a beautiful voice and tone #TheVoice

790480 @Tzn3HiNektJBZtD @blakeshelton they are awesome I cant believe Rowan didn't go on I voted for her so so good #TheVoice I'm so excited about your team

Ryan Stewart @ryans1970 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

If Rowan was given that song last night she might not be in this situation. @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Victoria Johnson @torij126 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Sorry for Rowan Grace! I truly believe it was the song choice. Keep going Rowan, Ain't No Stopping You Now You're On The Move!!

Dick Smithson @DickSmithson55 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Very disappointed after watching the show, we weren't allowed to vote for Rowan! @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Leayne @Leayne42Leayne @blakeshelton #TheVoice odds are not in your favor tonight but your still strong. Rowan did amazing

Robert Dale Morris @RobertDaleMorr1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Sorry to see ROWAN leave TEAM BLAKE and the VOICE @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on Rowan Grace's performance on The Voice season 22, episode 21

For her Instant Save performance, Rowan performed her version of Landslide. During her performance, she seemed a little nervous and had pitch issues. Her vocals were also quite feeble, but she managed to end her performance on a strong note.

However, it seemed like she wasn't happy with her performance, as The Voice contestant got emotional right after she finished singing.

Her coach Blake Shelton said that she performed the song as if she was the one who had written it. Apart from that, he also hinted that her song choice from last night was not the right one for her vocals. He promised to bring her back to her usual song styles.

Sadly, despite her performance, Rowan didn't gain enough votes to send her across to next week's semifinals. She and Kique were eliminated from The Voice, bringing their journey on the show to an end.

Next week, the series will return with its Top 8 contestants, who will once again perform live for America's vote.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

