“So unserious of him”: Fans react to BTS’ Suga being the mastermind behind iconic Bonobono poster design for D-Day final encore announcement 

Recently, clips from Suga's D-DAY Live in Japan DVD have been swirling on the internet as fans dive into his solo concert tour journey. A particular clip from the video went viral on social media where the BTS member is seen describing his plans to hold the encore concert in Seoul.

To announce the encore dates, the Haegum singer used a bonobono-style designed poster showcasing the details of the concert series. As per fans, the design garnered much attention and is recognized as an iconic memory.

Fans found out that it was Suga himself who gave the idea of the poster. While describing the poster in the D-DAY Live in Japan DVD, the Daechwita singer said,

"I have a favor to ask you. On my last day at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, I will say this "Its sad right?". Then I wanna surprise ARMY by popping up images. Put some 'bonobono' (stickers/decorations) in it. Also in a straightforward way, "I'm going to do a three-show", "date is August 4-6, location kspo dome, look forward to it."

This led to a huge wave of hilarious reactions among fans on the X. A user said, "So unserious of him."

“Still cracks me up”: Fans react as BTS’ Suga ideated the iconic Bonobono poster design for D-DAY the final announcement

Suga was the first among the BTS members to hold a solo world tour following the release of his album D-DAY last year. Originally, the concert held on June 25 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, was supposed to mark the end of his solo tour. However, the singer decided to drop new dates which gave closure to the world tour, it was named AGUST D ‘D-DAY THE FINAL’.

On June 25, Korean Standard Time, he announced the encore concert series held in Seoul on August 4, 5, and 6 leaving fans in shock.

As fans found out that it was Suga who came up with the design idea for the poster, they took to social media to share their thoughts on this. He received praise for this unique idea, a fan said, “It makes so much sense that Yoongi asked for the announcement to look like an 11-year-old made it on their phone”.

Here are some reactions:

More about D-DAY THE FINAL

The last leg of Suga's first-ever solo world tour took place in his home country at the Olympic Gymnastic Arena (KSPO Dome). On August 4, Jungkook joined the rapper on stage as a guest performer to sing his solo debut song Seven, following Jimin who also performed his solo song Like Crazy the next day.

RM was the last guest to join the Amygdala singer to perform his unreleased song on August 6. Meanwhile, Jin and J-Hope cheered their fellow member on the last day of his solo concert in the audience.