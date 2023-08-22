"Some crazy news about him": Scooter Braun losing clients signals an incoming scandal, suspect netizens 

Scooter Braun is an American entrepreneur, music executive, and business magnate, credited with managing world-renowned artists such as Justin Bieber, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Carly Rae Jepsen, and more. Braun, whose full name is Scott Samuel "Scooter" Braun, owns a talent company called SB Projects.

However, it looks like he has been facing some trouble as of late. It has now come to light that two of his long-term clients, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have reportedly parted ways with him. The former had been working with him since 2019.

Given that neither Lovato nor Grande has publicly cited reasons for their departure, many are now speculating that Braun may be involved in a scandal that has not been made public yet. One X user even predicted that "we're about to hear some crazy news about him in the coming days."

Signs of a new scandal? Scooter Braun loses some of his biggest clients in a matter of days, gets netizens talking

Fans speculate that some big news is about to be revealed (Image via Twitter/@mazzypopstar)

Over the past few months, Braun's SB Projects have lost Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Demi Lovato.

Many are now tracing this back to the manager's troubles with Taylor Swift, back in 2019, when he refused to let the artist buy back her music from Big Machine Records. Swift has subsequently re-recorded most of her music and even been engaged in legal battles with Braun.

J Balvin, who had been an important client of his, reportedly left in May 2023.

Ariana Grande's decision to drop Braun, with whom she has been associated since 2013, also coincides with the re-release of her debut album, Yours Truly, which he helped her release. No reason for the decision to drop the manager has been made public as yet.

Even Demi Lovato, who enthusiastically signed on with Scooter Braun in 2019 and even came to his defense following Swift's accusations against him, has not revealed why she parted ways with him.

In light of Braun's important clients dropping him, many wondered whether a scandal involving the manager was about to be revealed in the upcoming days.

Others on the internet not only celebrated Braun's apparent downfall but also drew attention to his past actions.

Recent rumors, traced back to Puck News, also suggested that one of Scooter Braun's most important clients, Justin Bieber, was planning to leave SB Projects as well. However, the artist's representatives have denied these claims.

Scooter Braun played a very important role in turning the 29-year-old Justin Bieber into a worldwide sensation. In an older interview with Forbes, he described how he and his team worked diligently on "Project Justin Bieber".

"We built his YouTube channel over three years. He had a bigger YouTube channel before we even did a record deal with Usher. All the statistics pointed at the internet, and kids are spending more time on the internet as opposed to TV and radio, the mainstream didn’t realize the impact because there wasn’t validity till Justin became big."

As of now, Braun has not made any public statement about parting ways with some of his clients.