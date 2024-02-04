“Some libs are waking up”: Internet reacts as comic Michael Rapaport says voting for Trump is ‘on the table’ after seeing migrants beat NYPD

Comic and actor Michael Rapaport apparently threatened to vote for Trump after a group of migrants recently allegedly attacked police officers in Times Square, New York City, on February 3. The attack was allegedly carried out by at least 12 people. The NY Post reported that six people are currently in custody.

After the horrific attack in Midtown on Saturday that was captured on camera, the accused were charged with assault on a police officer and obstruction. Ahead of the US general election in November 2024, immigration is already a heavily discussed topic, and this incident seemingly added more to it.

Michael Rapaport too criticized this migrant crisis. In a video, he said that if the authorities don’t clean it up, voting for Trump is “on the table.”

Rapaport's recent comments were shared on X by user @ChuckCallesto, and the post went viral, with netizens sharing their reaction to it.

Netizens react as comic Michael Rapaport supports Trump after seeing migrants beat NYPD cops

Netizens react as Comic Michael Rapaport supports Trump

Surveillance footage from the recent attack showed two cops being assaulted by some migrants. Speaking about the event, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York stated that deportation was the appropriate course of action for these alleged migrants.

As per NBC News, addressing the issue, she stated that,

“Get them all and send them back. You don’t touch our police officers. You don’t touch anybody.”

The altercation reportedly started on Saturday night, February 3, when three officers from the New York Police Department tried to disperse an unruly group of men outside a Midtown Manhattan migrant shelter.

The NY Post said that the attackers were charged with assault on a police officer and obstruction.

Michael Rapaport, the comedian and ardent opponent of Trump, launched a verbal attack against President Biden's policies and the immigration issues that New York City is facing. While doing so, he implied that voting for Trump is "on the table" if Biden doesn't address the domestic issues.

Rapaport also criticized the incident of the undocumented immigrants in New York City assaulting law enforcement officers and then being freed soon after. He further assailed Biden for his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and his attention to global matters at a time when illegal immigrants are attacking the New York Police Department.

The FRIENDS star also expressed his rage at the notion that the Biden administration has been more harsh on international matters than local ones, such as a record migrant influx. As per FOX News, he said,

"This is why when I say voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table, voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table!"

Rapaport further added,

“Maybe my city is not the greatest city on earth anymore if you could beat up cops – If you could beat up cops in the ‘greatest city in the world’ and be released without bail. Are we the greatest city on earth? Cadaver Joe Biden, we see you! We f*cking see you!”

Once the video and the news of Michael Rapaport supposedly supporting Trump went viral, netizens took to the post uploaded by X user @ChuckCallesto to react to it.

This isn't the first time Michael Rapaport said that he is considering voting for Trump. Last year, during an episode of his podcast, I Am Rapaport, the comedian spoke about the antisemitism in the States, and claimed that voting for Trump will be “necessary if the Biden administration does not get the situation under control.”