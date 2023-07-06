"Some people will never learn to control their anger": Netizens react as Volaris airline passenger throws fit at Mexico airport

A video of a woman, reportedly a passenger of the Volaris airline, losing control and breaking computers in an airport has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen wreaking havoc at the Mexico City International Airport ticket booth, in an incident that was captured on mobile camera.

Even though it is unclear what might have provoked the Volaris traveller's outburst, netizens have a theory about the same. The woman in the video, María Guadalupe, apparently had a flight reservation, but while checking in, she was informed that her name had not been found in the reservation chart.

However, when she asked a Volaris employee to reimburse her for the canceled reservation, she was asked to contact the travel agency for the refund as she had booked the flight through them. It was during this time that she snapped.

The video, posted by a Reddit account, called u/mojitoix, has already gained 14K upvotes. Social media users heavily criticized her action, and responding to the video, one user commented how some people never learn to manage their anger.

The Volaris airline’s incident occurred on July 7, shocking netizens

Netizens didn't quite like her attitude (Image via Reddit / u/mojitoix)

In the clip, the 56-year-old lady can be seen destroying equipment by slamming four computer monitors and four handheld barcode scanners to the ground. She can also be seen throwing a tantrum at the airport, visibly vexing the airport employees.

Standing atop the airline's baggage section, the Volaris passenger ranted in Spanish to an agent. The video also captured her disrespecting an airline employee by claiming they should pay for the damaged items she would leave behind.

Furthermore, the woman could also be seen threatening a personnel while dumping everything on the floor. If roughly translated, viewers can hear the woman saying:

“If they don't want to, don't give me my money back, I'm worth it madr**, but this is going to cost them. Don't give it back to me b*tch, but this pay for it! And if you don't want to return it, don't pay me, that's worse.” (Translated from Spanish using Google translator)

The Reddit video naturally shocked internet users, and many people have since called the Volaris passenger "Karen," a derogatory word usually used for a white woman who is "thought to be very entitled or demanding." Some netizens shared their thoughts in the video's comment section, urging that the woman be held responsible for her behavior.

Recent incidents that have landed Mexico City International Airport on the news

Mexico City International Airport is also known as Benito Juárez airport (Image via Getty Images)

Recently, authorities at the Mexico City International Airport had to close the airport down for several hours, owing to the ash spewing from the adjacent Popocatepetl volcano. The airport's operations were halted for more than five hours at 4:25 am that day. Several flights were rescheduled or canceled, before the airport resumed operations at 10 am.

On the other hand, earlier this year, two passenger jets collided at Mexico City International Airport, inflicting damage to both planes. Fortunately, no passengers were injured. The incident occurred at 4 pm between taxiways B and D, when the wing tip of one aircraft collided with the horizontal stabilizer of the other.

