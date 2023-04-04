"How incredibly stupid": Video of woman being dragged into Arkansas tornado goes viral 

A video of a woman being pulled out of a building by a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, is doing rounds on social media. The clip of the woman is being shared on multiple platforms, where she is seen holding the camera and calling out to a man to come inside. She then watches the tornado from inside as it approaches the front door.

Soon enough, debris slamming against the building can be heard as the man and woman struggle to hold the doors shut against the powerful gusts of wind. The situation becomes dire as the glass on the door shatters, and the woman is seemingly dragged out of the debris as the man picks up the camera.

The footage then shows several people huddled together in the bathroom of the building, with leaves and debris all over. The woman who had just experienced the harrowing encounter with the tornado then exclaimed:

“I was right in the middle of it! Our cars are completely gone.”

The video has been shared several times on social media, where people have shared their reactions and called the woman “stupid” for taking the risk of standing next to a glass door. One Reddit user commented on the video and said:

Netizens react to the viral video of the woman being blown away by a tornado in Arkansas

The power of social media was on full display when a video of a woman being swept away by a tornado in Arkansas went viral. Netizens were quick to share the shocking footage, which showed the woman being blown by the powerful winds and carried away like a leaf in the wind.

The video, which quickly spread across various social media platforms, left viewers stunned and sparked many reactions from netizens worldwide. From expressions of concern to disbelief and even a few memes, the internet was buzzing with discussion about the shocking footage.

Here is how social media users reacted to the viral video of the woman:

Several Reddit users were also shocked after the incident. Many also joked about how the video could be the perfect ad for a pop socket, which might have helped the woman capture the footage by holding onto it, even when she was airborne.

According to authorities, the storm that swept through the southern and midwestern regions of the United States on Sunday, April 2, claimed the lives of at least 32 people. The severe storm caused significant damage to homes and businesses, leaving many without power and in need of aid.

