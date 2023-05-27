“Some sunlight within the clouds”: Ja Morant and Nike collaboration sell out within minutes despite massive backlash, sends netizens in a frenzy

Ja Morant was recently suspended again by Memphis Grizzlies from all team activities after he was seen flashing a gun during an Instagram Live session. The recent "gun-flashing" controversy is the second one since March 2023. However, the controversies don't seem to impact Ja Morant's reputation among fans, as his latest signature shoes, Ja 1 "Hunger," were sold out minutes after Nike dropped them on its SNKRS app on Thursday, May 25.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the craze of the limited edition Ja Morant x Nike sneakers has certainly sent netizens into a frenzy. Many have even praised the shoes, which have also been speculated as the last-ever that Nike will be dropping post the gun-flashing incident.

The shoe's popularity has been deemed as beneficial for Ja Morant by some, with one even deeming it "sunlight within the clouds," referring to the setbacks the player has faced of late.

How did netizens react after Ja Morant's latest signature sneakers by Nike got sold out within minutes

As mentioned, Ja Morant's recent controversy and indefinite suspension have not managed to do much harm to the sales of his limited edition Nike signature sneakers. However, after the news of the shoes getting sold out almost instantly went viral on social media, many netizens reacted positively. User @imjdsharp even called Ja 1 "Hunger" colorway "a fire shoe."

There were many similar reactions where social media users praised the shoes, while some defended Morant amidst all the backlash he has been receiving.

Multiple media reports have suggested that Nike Ja 1 "Hunger" were available in a pretty limited stock with a comparatively affordable $110 price, which is usually not the case with many other limited-edition kicks from top NBA stars. Moreover, the curiosity around the new Morant and Nike collaboration shoes seems to have increased in the wake of ongoing controversies.

Previously, Nike had removed Morant's Ja 1 sneakers after the star athlete's suspension. However, the latest Nike Ja 1 "Hunger" shoes seem to have become a highly sought-after item, with resale prices rumored to be double that of retail.

Thus, speculations are going on about continuing the collaboration with Morant. However, readers should only rely on official communication from Nike regarding the status of the controversial NBA star's signature kicks.

Police did a welfare check on Ja Morant recently

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL fans are worried after Ja Morant posted multiple stories on Instagram showing love to his family before ending it with a picture of himself and the word “bye” fans are worried after Ja Morant posted multiple stories on Instagram showing love to his family before ending it with a picture of himself and the word “bye” https://t.co/0llObsC8yp

A few days back, Morant uploaded a series of social media posts that included cryptic Instagram stories displaying affection and putting photos of his mother, father, sister, and daughter. Reportedly it was the last story that featured his pictures with the message "Bye" that forced Tennessee police to do a welfare check on Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the NBA Star was fine.

