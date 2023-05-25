Is Ja Morant okay? Welfare check by police officials on NBA star explored

Ja Morant's Instagram posts have caused a lot of concern among basketball fans. He posted several cryptic Instagram Stories, expressing love for his family and saying "bye" at the end.

No one really knew what was going on, but some fans believed that Morant could be in serious trouble. There was even some talk about suicidal thoughts, but it appears that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar is fine.

After Morant made concerning posts on social media, Tennessee police made a welfare check on him. Fortunately, there is no reason for concern as the 23-year-old guard has simply decided to leave social media.

Ja Morant is fine, but he will not be using social media for a while

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office revealed that the police went to Ja Morant's home shortly after he shared several concerning posts on Instagram. It turns out that the former Rookie of the Year is simply taking a break from social media.

Many basketball fans were concerned since Morant's last Instagram Story simply said "bye." However, this was just a message for Morant's followers. The Memphis Grizzlies star took all of these posts down, but not before they have gone viral.

"He [Morant] is fine," the spokesperson told TMZ.

Ja Morant is dealing with a lot of pressure. Earlier in the 2022-23 season, he was suspended for eight games for flashing a gun on an Instagram Live video. However, he did the very same thing shortly after his season came to an end.

Morant's fans are disappointed and concerned with his well-being. This was another hit to his reputation, and he was suspended by the Grizzlies. However, the NBA hasn't revealed his punishment yet.

According to Sportskeeda's sources, Adam Silver may ban Morant for a year. However, the league will investigate the incident and reveal the punishment after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Morant appeared in 61 games for the Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season and was their best player. He averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. However, the 23-year-old star and his team were eliminated in the first round against the LA Lakers.

Due to the controversy that he was involved in, Morant did not make any All-NBA team this season, missing out on $39 million. Powerade, who signed Morant to a contract shortly before the controversy, took down his ads, and Nike may also follow suit.

