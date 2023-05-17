"Lock this f**king thug, lock him up!" - Adin Ross goes off on Ja Morant following gun incident

Ja Morant has been heavily criticized by many basketball fans and analysts. He flashed a gun on Instagram Live once again, despite being suspended for the same incident earlier in the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard will likely be suspended by the NBA once again. In the meantime, he'll have to deal with negative comments, including comments from Adin Ross, a controversial streamer.

Ross went off on Ja Morant, saying that he should be put in prison. While these are extreme measurements, this is not the first time the streamer has said something controversial.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adin Ross wants Ja Morant to be in solitary confinement

Morant has been criticized for flashing a gun, as the NBA doesn't want to be affiliated with the gun culture. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is a role model to many kids, which is why his behavior has been problematic.

While flashing a gun over social media is frowned upon, it's certainly not illegal. However, Adin Ross wants Ja Morant to be put in prison for doing it. Considering how controversial Ross has been, these comments are no surprise.

“F that, lock this f**king thug, lock him up!" Ross said. "He’s a thug, lock him up! Put him in f**king prison. Solitary confinement. Put him in there."

Adin Ross has become popular by mainly streaming NBA 2K, so he's familiar with the basketball league. However, his comments on the live stream were extreme and unwarranted.

You may be interested in reading: Ja Morant could reportedly receive year’s NBA suspension after latest gun incident (Exclusive)

The 23-year-old basketball star hasn't learned anything from his previous gun-flashing incident. He'll certainly face consequences from the NBA but will not go to prison. Owning a gun is not illegal, which is why Ross has gone too far with his comments.

Morant will likely be suspended once again (Image via Getty Images)

Sportskeeda's insider claims that Adam Silver will investigate the latest incident by Morant and possibly suspend the star player for an entire season. However, the investigation won't take place before the 2023 NBA Finals, which will be played in June.

Earlier in the season, the former Rookie of the Year was suspended for eight games. He rejoined the Grizzlies after serving his suspension, but it doesn't seem that he's learned a lesson.

You may be interested in reading: "I think Commissioner Silver needs to send a clear message": Amin Elhassan on latest Ja Morant IG Live gun flashing incident

Morant apologized to his fans once again, but it's very unlikely that this will save him from another suspension. If Silver decides to send a strong message to the star player, there is a good chance he'll be banned for at least half a season.

Poll : 0 votes