Ja Morant's shoes 'Hunger' by Nike sold out in minutes despite controversey

Ja Morant's shoes Hunger released by Nike this week have sold out in minutes despite the young star's latest controversy. Morant, who has been in the headlines since brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live recently, is currently suspended from team activities.

Given the long list of controversies he was involved in last season, many have wondered whether Nike would drop Morant from his signature shoe deal. This week, fans have shown that they will continue to stand by Morant regardless of his dealings off the court.

After Nike pulled his shoes from their site last week, the Nike Ja 1 Hunger colorway sold out in minutes.

Ja Morant’s shoes Hunger banned in ESPN analyst's house

Although Ja Morant’s shoes Hunger sold out in minutes, some critics have gone their own route. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon recently revealed that he’s made it clear that regardless of whether or not Nike drops Morant, his shoes won’t be worn in his house.

According to Wilbon, Morant’s shoes are banned in his house, and his son is not allowed to own them. After Morant’s latest controversy, Wilbon spoke about the situation and the potential fallout, saying:

What’s going to happen now? Nike going to pull that shoe? Is Powerade going to pull that drink? I know in my house, I told Matthew, ‘You can’t have the shoe. I’m not buying that shoe. You’re not buying that shoe. Our money, as a family, is not going toward that,’”

Despite the fact that Morant has taken steps to remedy the situation, many believe he hasn’t done enough. During the season, when he was suspended, Morant spent several days at a facility working on himself.

Now, Morant has deleted his social media accounts, a move some hope will help him get back to focusing on basketball. The big question now, however, is whether or not Morant will face any repercussions from the NBA heading into next season.

From the sounds of things, regardless of what the league decides, fans are going to continue to support the young superstar.

