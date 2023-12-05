"Someone needs to go check on him ASAP": Hilarious Irv Gotti memes erupt online amid Ashanti and Nelly pregnancy news 

American actress and singer Ashanti and her rapper boyfriend Nelly are reportedly expecting their first child together. The news of the alleged pregnancy was first published by Us Weekly on Monday, December 4. As per the news outlet, a source close to the couple reportedly confirmed the news.

The piece of news comes in the wake of pregnancy rumors that began circulating over the weekend after Nelly touched Ashanti’s stomach with his hand during a joint concert at the Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

Amid the speculations, hilarious Irv Gotti memes have started to emerge online. Gotti is a famous DJ, music producer, record executive, the CEO and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, and the rumored ex-boyfriend of Ashanti.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @Phil_Lewis_’s tweet on the same.

Ashanti’s alleged pregnancy sparks wild Irv Gotti reactions online

According to PEOPLE, Ashanti and Nelly met for the first time at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards. Later that year, they began dating, and the relationship lasted for 11 years until they parted ways in 2013.

Following this, the Grammy winner allegedly began dating Irv Gotti, but the romance was short-lived. In February 2023, she and Nelly rekindled their relationship by making public appearances in matching chains. Three months later, they were also spotted holding hands at a boxing match.

However, it wasn’t until September that Nelly issued a public confirmation that he was back together with the Foolish singer during his appearance on the Philo TV show Boss Moves with Rasheeda. He said they both were “cool again,” although the romance “surprised both of us.”

Since Irv Gotti's August 2022 Drink Champs interview, in which he talked about dating Ashanti, things have soured between the record producer and the singer. Later, she appeared on Angie Martinez’s podcast IRL and took a dig at Irv Gotti. The Rain on Me songstress accused Gotti of spreading lies about their alleged romance.

As per the 43-year-old singer, Gotti had numerous girlfriends, but she was never one of them, and their relationship was strictly professional. He was the label producer, and she was the singer signed to it for several years until her departure in 2009. She further claimed that her exit happened because Gotti was insecure about her relationship with Nelly.

Claims about Irv Gotti being obsessed with Ashanti, coupled with the pregnancy news, have made him the subject of the public's attention.

So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding the pregnancy from the reunited pair.

Moreover, apart from teasing baby rumors on stage, the couple also made headlines in the last two months when they made grand gestures for each other’s birthdays. In October, the Chapter II singer was left speechless and in awe after Nelly presented her with an iced-out wristwatch and a necklace.

Likewise, in November, she gifted him a custom-made 1962 Impala convertible for his 49th birthday, which according to TMZ has a Corvette motor and a sound system emblazoned with Nelly’s logo. The Country Grammar rapper was emotional when the car was unveiled and told the media that it was his “dream ride.”

For the unaware, if the rumors turn out to be true, it will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s third. He has two grown-up kids from past relationships, a 29-year-old daughter named Chanelle and a 24-year-old son named Cornell Haynes III.