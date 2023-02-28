Sophia Rosing petition receives more than 100 signatures as mother asks for 'second chance' in wake of indictment

Sophia Rosing, a former student at the University of Kentucky, went on a racist rant in a viral video. She was seemingly intoxicated and was recorded using a racial slur several times, over and over again.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. This is in addition to the felony allegation of attacking a police officer. She was charged with these allegations by a Fayette County grand jury on Tuesday, February 21.

Michael K @themkp54

#LockHerUp @PallamaMan She NEEDS to do the time; it might be the best thing to happen to her, as she NEEDS to know that actions do have consequences!!! @PallamaMan She NEEDS to do the time; it might be the best thing to happen to her, as she NEEDS to know that actions do have consequences!!!#LockHerUp

Her mother, Jill Rosing, is appealing to the public via a petition to give her daughter a second change on the grounds of the common phrase, 'no one is perfect'.

"What is one word compared to someone's entire future?" : Sophia Rosing's mother

Sophia Rosing's mother, Jill, asked for permission for her daughter to finish school on this petition. Since the incident, Sophia Rosing has been banned from entering the University of Kentucky's grounds, let alone enroll in a well-known institute in the future.

Paul Gauthier @PaulGau67668306 Very interesting. Now the parents of Sophia Rosing have started a petition to give her a second chance??? Are they serious? Her second chance my butt. In one of her rants, she stated that she has plenty of money because her parents are rich. Her parents failed her first chance. Very interesting. Now the parents of Sophia Rosing have started a petition to give her a second chance??? Are they serious? Her second chance my butt. In one of her rants, she stated that she has plenty of money because her parents are rich. Her parents failed her first chance.

In the petition, Jill Rosing starts by saying:

"No one is perfect, and no one is above perfection. We all make mistakes and no mistake should cost someone everything."

She added an apology from her daughter's end, and continued:

"Sophia is very remorseful for what she has done. She cannot take back or erase any mistakes made in the past but she can learn from them and ensure that she doesn't make the same mistakes again in the future."

Marianne Lexin @Marianne1674 @DavidDrown17



Where is her remorse? Did she quit drinking? @Change No. This is not her first time. And her only regret was for herself. During her "apology" she spoke about how this affected her life, not what she did to Kylah.Where is her remorse? Did she quit drinking? @DavidDrown17 @Change No. This is not her first time. And her only regret was for herself. During her "apology" she spoke about how this affected her life, not what she did to Kylah. Where is her remorse? Did she quit drinking? https://t.co/Ccxw3JOADv

Jill Rosing hopes that Sophia can go back and finish her education as she needs 'support':

There is still hope in resuming the track for everything she has accomplished with her education and brand partnerships. She needs support to pick up where she has left off in all this madness and bloodthirst. What is one word compared to someone's entire future?

Sophia Rosing's mother concluded the message to petitioners with:

She needs as many signatures as possible to show the board how important it is that she finishes her education at the University of Kentucky, even if it is at a delayed pace. Let's help secure this young aspiring business leader's future. The support does more than you know, thank you so much.

Kylah Spring, Sophia Rosing's victim, commented on Jill's appeal by calling it "embarrassing," especially during "Black History Month."

She said:

"Put that petition back in the drafts and own up and let your daughter face consequences for her actions. If you can't do the time, don't commit the crime."

Sophia Rosing called Kylah Spring 'ugly' and used the 'N' word several times, much to the shock of viewers. Spring added to her comment:

"She definitely said a racial slur. And she knew what she meant and she said what she said. Don't get mad because y'all are starting to get corrected and straighten out. For once the justice system is working in the favor of people that look like me, and you mad she got caught, not that she did it."

The petition for compassion has over 100 hundred signatures so far. A number of people retweeted the petition with comments of their own on the situation.

