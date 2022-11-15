"Sorceress Maleficent": Kimberly Guilfoyle trolled over wedding dress amid Tiffany Trump cropping drama 

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's fiancee, is the latest target of internet trolling after wearing a black cocktail dress at Tiffany Trump's wedding and seemingly being cropped by Ivanka Trump.

Tiffany Trump, 29, married 25-year-old billionaire Michael Boulos on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Mar-a-Lago.

When Ivanka, the maid of honor, first shared the photos on Sunday, sharp-eyed netizens immediately noticed that Kimberly Guilfoyle was missing from one of them.

(Original photograph on the right) One of the funniest things I have seen in a long time… @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle out of her Instagram post from Tiffany Trump’s wedding.(Original photograph on the right) One of the funniest things I have seen in a long time… @IvankaTrump cropped @kimguilfoyle out of her Instagram post from Tiffany Trump’s wedding.(Original photograph on the right) https://t.co/Eko1EFpn6T

The original photo, posted online, depicted the bride, her mother Marla Maples, stepmother Melania Trump, half-sister Ivanka, sister-in-law Lara Trump, and future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ivanka's selection of photos on Instagram and Twitter had Kimberly Guilfoyle cropped out such that Tiffany was at the center with two women on either side of her.

Ivanka later appeared to have acknowledged her gaffe and rectified it by sharing the original photo of all six women with heart emojis on her Instagram story. She, however, did not delete the original posts.

The internet had a field day with Kimberly Guilfoyle's outfit

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host and adviser to the former president, has been dating Trump Jr., 44, since the latter's split from Vanessa Trump in 2018. The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Guilfoyle is close to the family, and she and Ivanka spent "a lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship." The source added:

Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out.'

Ivanka Trump posted the original photo featuring Kimberly Guilfoyle with three hearts on her Instagram story (Image via @ivankatrump/Instagram).)

Whether the crop was intentional or not is yet to be revealed, but it is undeniable that with everyone else dressed in neutrals and pastels, Guilfoyle stood out in her black cocktail dress with high pointy sleeves.

The Twitterati left no stoned unturned as they poked fun at her choice of garb and compared Guilfoyle's outfit to that of a bat, a gargoyle, Disney's Maleficent, and even flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz.

Didi @Didikatz @nataliebetance Why is Guilfoyle dressed like the Sorceress Maleficent? Complete with cape? @nataliebetance Why is Guilfoyle dressed like the Sorceress Maleficent? Complete with cape?

dtf @toujours_dtf Tiffany Trump dress by Elie Saab

Kimberly Guilfoyle dress by Batman Tiffany Trump dress by Elie SaabKimberly Guilfoyle dress by Batman https://t.co/zFUhf1ew7D

PSU Blaze @PSU_Blaze Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up to that wedding like… Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up to that wedding like… https://t.co/p665fLOKP4

MsJoeMalarkey&HerCats @MrMuellerIsHere #PoorTiffany Kimberly Guilfoyle at Tiffany Trump's wedding reminds me of those flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz. #TiffanyTrump Kimberly Guilfoyle at Tiffany Trump's wedding reminds me of those flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz. #TiffanyTrump #PoorTiffany https://t.co/kj4JAFTglk

Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇦🇺🇸 @tiff4mahogany Kimberly Guilfoyle thought the dress code was Adams Family. Kimberly Guilfoyle thought the dress code was Adams Family.

Paul Rudnick @PaulRudnickNY During Tiffany's wedding, after finding out that Democrats would still control the Senate, Ivanka used the Bat signal, as a last resort. But sadly, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up During Tiffany's wedding, after finding out that Democrats would still control the Senate, Ivanka used the Bat signal, as a last resort. But sadly, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up https://t.co/LfzAx6hmQK

Some speculated on whether the choice of outfit was intentional or if Guilfoyle had simply missed the memo.

THEE TekKwene, PhD @tekkwene @nataliebetance Because why is she in black at a daytime, outdoor wedding that (inexplicably) has a springtime color scheme? Was she deliberately trying to ruin the photos? @nataliebetance Because why is she in black at a daytime, outdoor wedding that (inexplicably) has a springtime color scheme? Was she deliberately trying to ruin the photos?

Travis Akers @travisakers They didn’t even let @kimguilfoyle know the color palette to wear to Tiffany’s wedding. They didn’t even let @kimguilfoyle know the color palette to wear to Tiffany’s wedding. https://t.co/FJgStOdFtF

People also compared the dress to funeral wear and wondered whether black is an appropriate color to wear at a wedding.

Wedding etiquette expert Elaine Swann, in an interview with Brides magazine in 2021, explained that wearing black to a wedding has been seen as a fashion faux pas because typically the color black is associated with mourning. She did, however, add that the color was gaining acceptance among modern brides.

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets I’m sorry, but who wears black to a wedding? I’m sorry, but who wears black to a wedding? https://t.co/uIGlUrmrF0

Dr. Ginny McDonald @GinnyMcDonald8 @cpoliticditto It’s a fashion faux pas to wear black to a wedding unless it’s a black and white wedding. Even I know not to wear black. @cpoliticditto It’s a fashion faux pas to wear black to a wedding unless it’s a black and white wedding. Even I know not to wear black.

@ [email protected] @JenniferLynne61 @SWinstonWolkoff @kimguilfoyle My take is different. Yes she was cropped out of the photo, but who wears black to a wedding? She's out of her league from a fashion standpoint. Moreover, she's dressed for a funeral not a wedding. @SWinstonWolkoff @kimguilfoyle My take is different. Yes she was cropped out of the photo, but who wears black to a wedding? She's out of her league from a fashion standpoint. Moreover, she's dressed for a funeral not a wedding.

Other outfits of the day included Tiffany's glittering Elie Saab wedding gown.

Ivanka's trailing blue gown was a replica of one worn by Grace Kelly in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief, while Lara wore a beaded gown with a fitted bodice and long sleeves. Jibes about the couple's attire circulated as well.

𝙽𝚊𝚜𝚑 𝙸𝚜 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝙸𝚝  @NashIsHereForIt Ivanka dress was a replica of Grace Kelly's dress from 'To Catch a Thief'. The irony could not possibly have been lost on her. Ivanka dress was a replica of Grace Kelly's dress from 'To Catch a Thief'. The irony could not possibly have been lost on her. https://t.co/WBOlZmopwR

Tina Jackson @PhilaFilly @travisakers @IvankaTrump @kimguilfoyle You know what else is funny? Ivanka wearing a cheap copy (like all her fashions) of a dress worn by Grace Kelly in "To Catch a Thief". Here's the original, worn by the original. @travisakers @IvankaTrump @kimguilfoyle You know what else is funny? Ivanka wearing a cheap copy (like all her fashions) of a dress worn by Grace Kelly in "To Catch a Thief". Here's the original, worn by the original. https://t.co/86Ej9eNel0

does look lovely, I hope she takes her husband’s last name.



(If Kim gives you an apple Tiffany don’t eat it) Between no arms @LaraLeaTrump @kimguilfoyle as Maleficent I feel like there is a silent protest going on with the wicked step sisters-in-law. @TiffanyATrump does look lovely, I hope she takes her husband’s last name.(If Kim gives you an apple Tiffany don’t eat it) Between no arms @LaraLeaTrump & @kimguilfoyle as Maleficent I feel like there is a silent protest going on with the wicked step sisters-in-law. @TiffanyATrump does look lovely, I hope she takes her husband’s last name.(If Kim gives you an apple Tiffany don’t eat it) https://t.co/4st42Yj1Cc

➡️𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪⬅️ @ShitzN_Giggles Kimberly Guilfoyle thought she was at a tacky funeral.

Lara Trump’s seamstress was never paid. Kimberly Guilfoyle thought she was at a tacky funeral. Lara Trump’s seamstress was never paid. https://t.co/lZqImxUdWQ

With the Senate race still ongoing, references to the Republican Party's current standing were also sprinkled throughout.

connectpoliticditto. @cpoliticditto Everyone else looks dressed for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s credit she dressed for the funeral of the Republican Party. Well played. Everyone else looks dressed for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s credit she dressed for the funeral of the Republican Party. Well played. https://t.co/X3R6CiFI5Q

Phillip-Democrat @phillip_USA_ @travisakers @IvankaTrump @kimguilfoyle Kim Guilfoyle seems to be the only one pictured who received the news about the Senate race. @travisakers @IvankaTrump @kimguilfoyle Kim Guilfoyle seems to be the only one pictured who received the news about the Senate race. https://t.co/dFr9aWaSRZ

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. both remain active campaigners and are believed to be encouraging Trump to run for a second term.

