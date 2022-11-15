"Sorceress Maleficent": Kimberly Guilfoyle trolled over wedding dress amid Tiffany Trump cropping drama 

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's fiancee, is the latest target of internet trolling after wearing a black cocktail dress at Tiffany Trump's wedding and seemingly being cropped by Ivanka Trump.
Tiffany Trump, 29, married 25-year-old billionaire Michael Boulos on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Mar-a-Lago.
When Ivanka, the maid of honor, first shared the photos on Sunday, sharp-eyed netizens immediately noticed that Kimberly Guilfoyle was missing from one of them.
The original photo, posted online, depicted the bride, her mother Marla Maples, stepmother Melania Trump, half-sister Ivanka, sister-in-law Lara Trump, and future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ivanka's selection of photos on Instagram and Twitter had Kimberly Guilfoyle cropped out such that Tiffany was at the center with two women on either side of her.
Ivanka later appeared to have acknowledged her gaffe and rectified it by sharing the original photo of all six women with heart emojis on her Instagram story. She, however, did not delete the original posts.
The internet had a field day with Kimberly Guilfoyle's outfit
Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host and adviser to the former president, has been dating Trump Jr., 44, since the latter's split from Vanessa Trump in 2018. The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.
According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Guilfoyle is close to the family, and she and Ivanka spent "a lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship." The source added:
Ivanka loves Kimberly and in no way would crop her out.'
Whether the crop was intentional or not is yet to be revealed, but it is undeniable that with everyone else dressed in neutrals and pastels, Guilfoyle stood out in her black cocktail dress with high pointy sleeves.
The Twitterati left no stoned unturned as they poked fun at her choice of garb and compared Guilfoyle's outfit to that of a bat, a gargoyle, Disney's Maleficent, and even flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz.
Some speculated on whether the choice of outfit was intentional or if Guilfoyle had simply missed the memo.
People also compared the dress to funeral wear and wondered whether black is an appropriate color to wear at a wedding.
Wedding etiquette expert Elaine Swann, in an interview with Brides magazine in 2021, explained that wearing black to a wedding has been seen as a fashion faux pas because typically the color black is associated with mourning. She did, however, add that the color was gaining acceptance among modern brides.
Other outfits of the day included Tiffany's glittering Elie Saab wedding gown.
Ivanka's trailing blue gown was a replica of one worn by Grace Kelly in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief, while Lara wore a beaded gown with a fitted bodice and long sleeves. Jibes about the couple's attire circulated as well.
With the Senate race still ongoing, references to the Republican Party's current standing were also sprinkled throughout.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. both remain active campaigners and are believed to be encouraging Trump to run for a second term.