"Sounds so catchy already": Fans hooked as the South Korean soloist IU rolls out teaser for her upcoming track, Holssi

On Wednesday, February 14, the South Korean soloist and singer-songwriter, IU, rolled out the teaser for her upcoming track, Holssi. The song, which is slated for release on February 16, 6 PM KST, carries a Korean-based title that roughly translates to dandelions. Upon the release of the teaser, people flocked to see what the upcoming music video's visuals were like.

While IU has established herself as an artist who majorly works with ballad tracks, fans were surprised that Holssi is an enthusiastic and upbeat track. As fans continued to praise the idol for branching out and creating an addictive track despite the experimentation, they were hit with yet another unexpected fact.

In the teaser, fans noticed the presence of a large-sized Tweety Bird, a Looney Tunes character. Though it was recently announced that the singer will be collaborating with Tweety Bird for her upcoming sixth mini-album, The Winning, fans were not expecting the grand appearance of Tweety Bird in the music video teaser.

Fans can't stop talking about IU's intriguing and addictive teaser for her upcoming track, Holssi

Following a two-year career break since her last album release, LILAC, in 2021, the South Korean singer excited fans with the announcement of her upcoming sixth mini-album, The Winning. The album, which's scheduled to release on February 20, 6 PM KST, is expected to carry six exciting tracks.

However, the idol has already excited and intrigued fans with her pre-releases as of yet.

IU's first pre-release, Love Wins All, was rolled out on January 23, and fans have been since hooked on the track. Holssi is the latest song to be added to the official release schedule for the singer's sixth mini-album.

Fans couldn't stop talking about its many fascinating elements from the preview. Many said they were shocked to see IU perform the upbeat song so well—a genre the idol typically stays away from. But it was the massive Tweety Bird in the music video that left many spectators speechless.

A week ago, it was announced that the idol will be collaborating with Tweety for her upcoming mini-album release, The Winning. While fans were beyond thrilled about the collaboration, they didn't see the Tweet Bird character coming in Holssi's music video.

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Many fans expressed that they were impressed with the budget set aside for her comeback. While Love Wins All was an extremely grand release with its CGI to the direction of the famous Uhm Tae-hwa, Holssi proved to be all the more expensive with its mind-blowing editing, overseas venue, and use of non-Koreans as backup dancers.

Fans are excited to see what IU has in store for them as they continue to be enthralled with her music career in a number of surprising and addictive ways.

