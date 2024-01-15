"Sounds less than ideal": Keith Lee canceling food tour after being hospitalized due to an allergic reaction sparks mixed reactions online

Famous TikTok content creator and food critic, Keith Lee recently revealed that he had to cut his trip to California's Bay Area short due to an allergic reaction to shellfish. As per Dexerto, he shared a video on TikTok and informed his fans that the Keith family food tour had come to an end.

"Unfortunately the Bay Area stop on the Keith family food tour is officially over prematurely," he said.

On January 11, Keith also commented on the Bay Area food scene, revealing that the place is not for tourists right now.

"The people in the Bay are just focused on surviving. That's the business owners, the locals, the amount of tents and living structures and burnt-up cars that we saw people living in was shocking to say the least," he said.

After Dexerto shared the news about the creator's experience on X, many users expressed their thoughts on Keith Lee's visit to the Bay Area.

Netizens react to Keith Lee canceling tour after allergic reaction

While speaking about his food allergy, Lee said that although he notified the restaurant earlier that he was allergic to shellfish and was assured that the utensils and grill would be cleaned, he still "blew up like a balloon" when he tried the food and had to visit a hospital.

After Keith Lee announced that he would be leaving his Bay Area food tour early, many individuals took to X to react to the same. While some wished for the TikToker to get well soon, others believed that he should have sourced his food more carefully and should be "embarrassed" by his choices.

Others also took to the comments section of Dexerto's post and stated that canceling an entire tour because of an allergy was an "overreaction."

While citing his reasons for leaving the Bay Area early, Keith Lee informed his followers about his disappointing dining experiences. He stated that while he had made more than six videos, he did not feel comfortable sharing them as he had nothing "constructive" to say.

"We went to a lot of restaurants — popular restaurants, not popular restaurants, mom and pop shops — and this is the first city where I have over six videos that I don't feel comfortable posting because nothing about my experience was constructive and nothing that I said was constructive," he said.

The recent video came only a few days after the creator responded to fans' concerns about his trip to the Bay Area. At the time, he said he was "extremely excited" to explore the Bay and see what it had in store for him.