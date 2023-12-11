What did Keith Lee Does say about Salmon Chopped Cheese? Food critic makes New Yorkers upset

TikToker Keith Lee, famous for his food reviews and food recommendation places, was in New York on December 6, where he reviewed Salmon Chopped Cheese after a fan's recommendation,

"It's a little salty in my opinion, but it's good, it is exactly what it is in my opinion, seasoned salmon with a bunch of sauce, tomatoes and some lettuce. I am not mad at this but I am also not crazy about it. 7/10."

The Salmon Chopped Cheese caught netizens' especially New Yorkers' attention while many wondered who recommended the spots to him. The video also left many New Yorkers upset when they didn't find their favorite food joints featured.

While in New York, he asked his audience to suggest a bunch of pizza spots and added that his goal with the NY video was to rank "top three suggested spots".

At each restaurant, Lee ordered a single slice of cheese pizza and a single slice of their most popular combination pizza, reviewed them individually in front of a camera in his car, and posted about them on TikTok (@keith_lee125).

"Not as mad as Atlanta" - say Netizens about Keith Lee's NY video

Keith Lee visited Atlanta earlier in November, where his reviews instigated a debate. An NFL player, Ocho Cinco, pointed out that Lee's reviews were detrimental to the Black food community.

With his recent New York food review video, netizens pointed out that the video is not as bad as Atlanta's. Many New Yorkers also pointed out that the best pizza places in New York are in Brooklyn, whereas the restaurants that Keith Lee visited were mostly based in Manhattan and Soho.

Other users also pointed out Keith Lee's initial mission of starting the food review videos, which was to help struggling small business owners. Some said that his recent videos are against his mission.

Keith Lee has emerged as TikTok's favorite food critic. He orders takeouts from restaurants and other eateries and then rates them on a 10-point scale. With a follower count of 16 million, his reviews can make or break a business.

He is a former MMA fighter and started posting reviews in 2021. By visiting with his family, he tries to remain anonymous to also document the service quality at the eateries.