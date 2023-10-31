"Thanos of the food industry": Keith Lee's review of Kandi Buruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant sparks hilarious reactions

Popular TikToker Keith Lee, known for his honest restaurant reviews on the platform, recently walked out of Kandi Buruss' Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant after being frustrated by their service. Lee, who is currently in Atlanta along with his family, critiqued a few local spots, sparking a debate on the restaurant culture in the city.

The viral review of OLG, shared on Lee's account, @keith_lee125, on Sunday, October 28, 2023, already has over 9.8 million views and over 1.4 million likes. He explained that the eatery did not allow call-in orders, adding that he could not place an order on DoorDash. What's more, they even did not allow takeout.

After, feeling frustrated by the differences in his treatment versus that of his family, the food blogger decided to leave the restaurant without eating.

Needless to say, netizens reacted hilariously to the review. Many referred to Keith Lee's previous reviews of restaurants and deemed him the "Thanos of the food industry" for being able to "snap" eateries "out of existence" with his scathing reviews.

Why did Keith Lee walk out of Kandi's Old Lady Gang eatery? Incident explored

On Sunday, while at a music festival with his family, the TikToker decided to try out Kandi's eatery after someone who works with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star approached him, requesting to go to OLG multiple times.

Initially, the blogger and his family reportedly tried to order beforehand using the number provided on Yelp, and even using DoorDash, but to no avail. When they arrived at the food joint, Keith Lee sent his family to order while he stayed in the car. However, they were told that the restaurant did not do takeout on weekends. Thus, Lee asked his family to eat and bring out food for him in the car, so as to remain anonymous.

Because Lee's family did not have any reservations, they were told it would take about an hour and a half, but the eatery reportedly did not take a name or number to contact them. At this point, the TikToker decided to go in himself.

When Keith walked in, he was greeted by a "nice young lady" and some fans who took pictures with him, following which the hostess immediately told him that their table was ready. However, he did not want any "special treatment," and inquired how they were able to seat him in five minutes when the wait time was 1.5 hours before. The hostess then stated:

"I’m getting your table setup right now so about 5 minutes. Nobody on the waitlist I called came so… now it’s whoever first come first serve."

At this point, Keith Lee politely told the hostess that he changed his mind and was going to eat elsewhere and walked out.

"Expose them all KEITH": Keith Lee's review of Kandi Buruss' restaurant leaves netizens in splits

As news of Keith Lee's review of another eatery based in Atlanta spread, internet users were quick to react. Many also shared hilarious memes and sarcastic quips about Lee's influence in the industry:

The TikToker, in order to avoid getting any special treatment and giving an authentic review, orders his food anonymously and usually eats outside the restaurant. He then rates the eatery and its service on a scale of 1-10.

Highlighting this, in his review for the Old Lady Gang, Keith Lee stated:

"I wanna be treated like everybody else... I pay for my food like everybody else. I’m a normal person. I’m a normal customer. Things like this is exactly why I do reviews the way I do."

On October 27, the food blogger shared a review of another Atlanta-based restaurant, The Real Milk and Honey, where he similarly declined service after they treated his family poorly.