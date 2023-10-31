What did Keith Lee say in his viral Atlanta food review? Cardi B agrees with rapper

On October 27, 2023, Keith Lee, the viral food critic, posted a video of a review of The Real Milk & Honey, located on Main St, College Park. Talking about the restaurant, Keith claimed that he didn’t even get to actually try the food due to a bunch of "unique rules."

The critic said that he and his family couldn’t make a call-in order or even use DoorDash to get food. He added:

"And so far being in Atlanta I found some places do have unique rules. And this is one of them...If you don't like they rules, they rules not for you. And for me and my family the rules just wasn't for us."

The review, which sparked a heavy debate online, saw many netizens commenting on the criticism, including American rapper Cardi B, who agreed with what Lee had to say.

Disclaimer: This article includes language that may be considered profane, vulgar, or offensive to some. Reader discretion is advised.

Keith Lee slams Atlanta's The Real Milk & Honey in his viral restaurant review

On October 27, 2023, Keith Lee posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram sharing his experience with The Real Milk & Honey. He started off by saying:

"The customer service was interesting. While the people were nice, the rules they had set were very unique to me."

Keith Lee told his viewers that the staff had refused to let his family sit inside the eatery and an automatic message had instructed that they could not call in, but they could DoorDash. However, when Lee went online, the restaurant was displayed as "closed" at 4 pm, when it was supposed to stay open until 5 pm.

The critic added that when he and his family went back, they were told that the restaurant was closed early for "deep cleaning." However, Keith Lee could see that people were still going inside and getting food.

He added that when he visited the venue, upon recognizing him, the staff scrambled to offer him a seat, whereas the same was denied when his family initially visited without him.

Many followers supported Keith Lee's claims, while some disagreed with him.

Cardi B supports Keith Lee's viral food review

On October 30, 2023, Cardi B talked about the Atlanta restaurant reviews posted by Keith Lee a few days prior.

The rapper started by expressing her side of the story, saying that she believed the staff in Atlanta restaurants did not care about their customers and the restaurants were often closed. She added:

"First things first, right? You can barely order in Atlanta restaurants. Like you call, and they're like, 'Oh, we don't take orders, we don't take orders.' It gets to the point that I literally have to people that order for me, like, 'Hey, can you just name-drop my name?'"

The Bongos rapper disclosed that as a final resort, she had asked her staff a few times to tell the Atlanta restaurant employees that she was Cardi B so she could get her order. She continued that the eateries "don't do no pick-up orders" or "they don't do deliveries, they just don't do sh*t." Cardi B went on,

"Second, Atlanta restaurants, right? They be closed on the most random sh*ts. Like, it's like, you go looking for a restaurant on Google, and it's like, 'Oh, this sh*t look good.' Oh, they closed? What the f*ck is that?"

The rapper agreed with Keith Lee's comment about the food hubs in ATL being closed on random days. She added:

"What do you mean y'all n*gg*s is closed Monday through Wednesday? Or they'll just have the most random days closed, like, 'Oh, they closed on Tuesday.' It's just the most random sh*t. It's like y'all motherf*ckers don't like making money."

Netizens have been on the fence with Keith's review of Atlanta food, with many even saying that his reviews can lead to eateries shutting down.

However, Lee has already added disclaimers stating that it is not his intention to put restaurants out of business and has urged his fans not to call in and try to get the employees fired at The Real Milk & Honey, as per Complex.