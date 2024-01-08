South Korea’s Samcheok city to demolish the fan-favorite BTS sculpture over intellectual property rights

In a massive development in South Korea's pop culture landscape, the coastal city of Samcheok is gearing up to dismantle a beloved BTS-themed sculpture and associated installations at Maengbang Beach. This decision has arrived in the midst of an ongoing dispute over intellectual property rights, initiated by the group's entertainment company, HYBE.

The decision to dismantle the sculpture, seen as a tribute to K-pop juggernauts BTS, was taken earlier this month.

Samcheok's Maengbang Beach was featured in the jacket shoot of a BTS song.

The crux of the matter revolves around HYBE's recent actions, where the company has officially requested various local governments to remove structures related to the septet. These requests are grounded in concerns over potential infringement of intellectual property rights, challenging the legal standing of these landmarks cherished by fans.

Consequently, on January 5, Samcheok City, renowned for its BTS photo zone and alphabetical sculpture, made a decision to dismantle these installations. These structures hold significance beyond being physical representations, as they have become iconic locations across South Korea, including beaches, bus stops, and breakwaters.

Gaining fame as 'holy sites,' these spots have become pilgrimage-sort destinations for the global ARMY fan community as they heartfully worship these monuments. Some places become even more important than others due to their inclusion in the group's music videos. For example, Maengbang Beach in Samcheok gained global popularity as it featured one of the most celebrated songs by BTS, Butter.

Despite the cultural impact, HYBE's standpoint is rooted in the necessity of safeguarding intellectual property. The company asserts that the sculptures and murals infringe upon the Dynamite singers' trademark and portrait rights, potentially leading to legal complications, according to Ten Asia (Korea's entertainment media firm).

However, the decision to dismantle did not receive a positive response from the fans. Several local governments have expressed their concerns, deeming HYBE's approach more than needed. They argue that these installations were created for public interest, intended to attract ARMY fans to locations featured in the group's music videos and related stuff.

In response, a representative from HYBE explained their stance, emphasizing the importance of protecting the artists' intellectual property rights, as they are at constant risk of getting used. They also highlighted the challenges of continuous management and the potential negative impact on the artists' image.

This upcoming removal of the sculpture in Samcheok has made fans more apprehensive about the similar sculptures in different parts of the country. This incident underscores the delicate balance between protecting property rights and the cultural significance of public art, leaving fans and local authorities grappling with the implications for the future of Bangtan-inspired landmarks in South Korea.