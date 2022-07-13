Southern California 7-Eleven shootings: Armed robberies across different stores leaves two dead and several injured

Several armed robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores across Southern California resulted in a spree of shootings that left at least two people dead. All of the shootings occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Large-scale investigations into four different shootings across the Southland were sparked by reported incidents in Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea, and La Habra that left at least two individuals dead and several more injured.

Authorities learned about the robberies at two additional outlets as the investigation continued. While investigators are still looking into other events for connections, at least four incidents are thought to have been done by the same person.

The male suspect, according to investigators, grabbed several random items from the shop but left the cash. It was unclear if the robber who struck the Riverside store also robbed the stores in Upland and Ontario.

String of 7-Eleven shootings leaves community traumatized

Following the attack across the 7-Eleven stores, Riverside police worked closely with other law enforcement organizations and discovered striking connections.

At around 1:50 am, in the early hours of Monday, Riverside Police Department officers were called to the scene by a store employee at the La Sierra Avenue-based Riverside 7-Eleven. The customer was discovered by the police with a head wound from a gunshot. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, RPD said.

Meanwhile, the store clerk who reported the shooting escaped unscathed.

Officers, including a Robbery-Homicide team, investigated the scene and looked for information on the suspect, who escaped before authorities arrived.

Soon after, in Orange County, at roughly 3:25 am, Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at the 7-Eleven situated at N. Spurgeon Street and 17th Street.

The victim, identified as Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed. Police claim that although the suspect never entered the store at this particular location, Rule seemed to have been robbed before the attacker fled the scene.

Another incident was reported to the authorities in Brea, where the parking lot outside the 7-Eleven on West Lambert Road was cordoned off. A preliminary investigation stated that a clerk was killed during a robbery at this location.

A car parked in front of the store had at least one bullet hole visible in the back.

After a 7-Eleven shooting on East Whittier Boulevard in La Habra, several people in Los Angeles County needed medical care.

7-Eleven released a statement in response to the shootings, which read:

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on franchisee, associates, and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight."

When police arrived at the shooting scene just before 5 am, they discovered an employee and at least one customer with gunshot wounds. According to reports, both are in stable condition.

Police can't confirm whether shootings are connected

According to Santa Ana, La Habra, and Brea police, the same suspect is thought to be responsible for all three shooting incidents. Whether the attack at Riverside is also related remains unknown.

Brea police Capt. Philip Rodriguez said:

"We are aware of other incidents that have occurred in the Southland at 7-Elevens. We obviously at this point can't confirm whether they are connected, but we assure you our detectives are looking into that."

According to the Ontario Police Department, a 7-Eleven in Ontario located in the 600 block of North Vine Avenue was similarly robbed early Monday. The suspect robbed the store with a handgun, but once again, no shots were fired, and nobody was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5 ft. 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He wore a mask and dark clothing. From the Ontario site, the suspect fled with a weapon and at least $400 in cash.

Just before 1 am on Monday, another robbery occurred at the convenience store in Upland on the 2410 block of West Arrow Route. No guns were fired, and there were no reported injuries, but Upland store employees were shaken.

