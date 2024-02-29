Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 8: Release timings for all regions

Southern Hospitality is a hugely popular spinoff of Southern Charm that airs every Thursday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series delves into the lives of Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte and her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge and Bourbon and Bubbles Restaurant & Bar.

The season premiere aired on December 7, 2023, and there have been seven episodes since then. Episode 8, titled 'Hurricane Maddi,' will see the friends look to get past a storm of emotions and challenges while balancing their personal and professional lives.

This season has seen the cast encounter plenty of drama amid cheating rumors and a complicated love triangle. Everything takes place in the charming city of Charleston, South Carolina.

Where can fans watch Southern Hospitality Season 2 Episode 8?

Southern Hospitality Season 2 Episode 8 airs on Bravo at 9 PM ET/PT. It will delve into the friends' lives and their work life at Republic Lounge & Garden.

The series is available to stream on Peacock, BravoTV.com, and the Bravo app. For viewers outside the US wanting to catch Episode 8, the release times are displayed below:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 pm, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Friday, February 2, 2024 Central European Time 3 am, Friday, February 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 am, Friday, February 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 am, Friday, February 2, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 am, Friday, February 2, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1 pm, Friday, February 2, 2024

Who is in the cast?

Southern Hospitality is predominantly focused on Leva Bonaparte, who, along with her husband, own five restaurants, bars and clubs in the Charleston area. The 44-year-old rose to fame during her time on the Bravo Reality TV series Southern Charm.

Bonaparte is joined by seven other cast members whose lives are also documented during the series:

Oisin O’Neill

Maddi Reese

Mia Alario

Joe Bradley

Grace Lilly

TJ Dinch

Will Kulp

Emmy Sharett

Mikel Simmons

Bradley Carter

Lucía Peña

What can fans expect in episode 8?

Viewers are in for a bumpy ride as the group continues to enjoy themselves in Miami. That includes DJ gigs, water sports, and yacht parties as they let their hair down.

However, disaster looks to strike when a secret group chat is exposed, turning friends against one another. Maddi becomes the main victim as the group starts to air their grievances about the DJ and VIP manager.

Maddi has had issues with her co-workers for meddling in her relationship with Trevor Stokes, even screaming at them.

Maddi Reese on her relationship with Trevor Stokes

Maddi's relationship with Trevor has been a main talking point of Southern Hospitality Season 2. The couple moved in together during the season premiere, but things took an unexpected turn for the worse.

One of her co-workers informs her that Trevor allegedly cheated on her with one of his clients. That, of course, didn't go down well with the DJ who took aim at her partner during episode 2:

"I f*****g pictured getting married to you and having kids with you. I thought you f*****g changed."

Maddi discussed her relationship with Trevor in an interview with People in December 2023. She explained how she cared for him and was willing to give him a chance:

"I'm someone who definitely feels my feelings, but I was willing to put everything out there and give this a chance because I cared about (Trevor) and the relationship."

Maddi's issues with Trevor have plagued her journey in this season of Southern Hospitality. She touched on that by saying that things are 'super-complicated' and that she has had to 'navigate this' during the season.

Fans catch Southern Hospitality Season 2 Episode 8 on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT.