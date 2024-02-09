Southern Hospitality: Maddi Reese's take on ex-Trevor Stokes's cheating scandal

In an interview with People, Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese candidly spoke about her feelings on ex Trevor Stokes cheating on her.

Her relationship with Trevor was under hard watch because they had reconciled after Trevor's cheating scandal in season 1. However, to Maddi and fans' dismay, he was caught cheating again in season 2.

She talked about the aftermath of her gruesome breakup, as she said:

"I have trust issues — and I'm definitely trying to navigate that. But at the end of the day, if you don't have trust, you have nothing. So I'm really trying to gauge that and figure that out."

She further told People:

"I heard from so many people who were like, 'Me too.' And that was the reassuring part...... so many people have been through something similar, so that mattered a lot to me."

Maddi Reese's take on ex Trevor Stokes cheating on Southern Hospitality

When Trevor was caught cheating in season one, Maddi had decided to forgive him.

"I'm someone who definitely feels my feelings, but I was willing to put everything out there and give this a chance because I cared about (Trevor) and the relationship. And you'll have to watch what happens, but I'm ultimately happy I gave it my all because that's the type of person I am," she told People.

After their reconciliation, Maddi Reese decided to move in with him and hoped for a rosy upcoming season. However, as depicted in season two's trailer, Trevor was caught cheating again. Calling out Trevor's lie, Reese is seen yelling in the clip, "You told me she texted you and you told her to f*ck off" and "F*cking liar! F*ck you!"

While the couple is obviously not together anymore, People asked Reese if she is still in touch with him.

"Anyone who has been in a rocky relationship or a situationship or an on-and-off relationship, I feel like you know how it is. It's super complicated."

However, the small town of Charleston doesn't allow them to completely distance themselves from each other.

"I definitely see Trevor, even if it's not by choice. Because you have to remember, Charleston is a really small town. It's not like you don’t have to run into your ex every day, you definitely do here! So you can't run away from your problems," Maddi added.

Maddi Reese's ex-boyfriend Trevor Stokes cheating scandal in season 2 of Southern Hospitality

After Trevor was forgiven for cheating on Maddi in season 1, Maddi moved in with him. The premiere episode of season 2 was a shocker because Bradley Carter came up with the news of Trevor having "made out" with his friend Sammie at the club. The news caused the two to immediately breakup, acting as the last straw to an already hurt Maddi.

The last episode 9, which was released on February 8, showed Maddi with a voice clip that proved Trevor's innocence. In the tape, Trevor was heard asking Sammie if he was set up, with the latter replying "Yes".

Maddi was seen ranting about it to Joe Bradley, blaming Carter for lying to her as revenge; because she was the one to tell Carter's girlfriend about his shenanigans, which had caused their break up.

The finale episode of Southern Hospitality season 2 titled A Fare-Will Party is set to release on February 15, at 9 pm, on Bravo.

