Special one-off episode of ongoing drama 'Queen of Tears' scheduled to air: All we know so far

A recent revelation has stirred excitement among fans of the ongoing tvN drama Queen of Tears. On March 24, 2024, South Korean site Namuwiki shared details about an additional 17th episode of the series.

Since its premiere, Queen of Tears has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and intricate character relationships, particularly drawing acclaim for the tender and complex love story between protagonists Baek Hyun-woo, played by Kim Soo-hyun, and Hong Hae-in, played by Kim Ji-won.

In the fifth episode of Queen of Tears, viewers gained insight into the couple's emotional journey following a miscarriage, which led to their decision to occupy separate rooms.

Baek Hyun-woo's discovery of glow-in-the-dark star stickers in the child's room and Hong Hae-in's poignant attempt to cope with their loss evoked empathy from audiences, highlighting the series' ability to navigate sensitive themes with authenticity.

All you need to know about the possible one-off episode of the drama Queen of Tears

Scheduled to air for 16 episodes from March 9 to April 2, 2024, Queen of Tears has become a cultural phenomenon, garnering widespread popularity and critical acclaim. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama's average TV viewership ratings is steadily rising.

Due to its immense success, a special one-off episode has been announced, further fueling anticipation among fans. The drama's popularity extends beyond its broadcast, with reruns available on leading OTT platforms like Netflix and Tving, allowing audiences to revisit key moments from the series.

While the official confirmation is still pending, ardent fans eagerly await the revelation of details regarding the much-anticipated additional episode of the already-hit series. Additionally, Namuwiki, a prominent Korean-language wiki, has become a hub for fans seeking information and updates about the show.

Penned by Park Ji Eun, whose previous works include hit dramas like Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star, Queen of Tears follows Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress, and Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, and the ins-and-outs of their marriage.

The announcement of a special one-off episode adds another layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated series, reaffirming its status as a cultural phenomenon and leaving fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable addition to the series.

The drama airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST. It is also available for streaming on TVING in South Korea, and on Netflix in selected regions.