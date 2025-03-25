Trey Songz nearly got into a tiff with a fan who ran onstage during his performance. The incident took place during The Millennium Tour 2025's stop in North Carolina on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

In videos of the incident circulating on social media, Songz is performing his 2014 hit All We Do when an enthusiastic fan runs on stage. The unidentified man can be seen jumping as he approaches the musician and tries to put his arm around the latter. A stunned Songz immediately pushed the man and squared up, waiting for security.

Security tackled the fan before escorting him off stage.

As news of the incident spread, internet users were quick to react. Many noticed Trey Songz's defensive stance, likening it to those seen in video games like GTA or Mortal Kombat. One even quipped:

"Standing like a power ranger."

Some netizens felt that the entire incident looked staged.

"Sh*t kinda look staged," one wrote.

"very… it’s giving pr stunt," another added.

"if that were a woman he would’ve actually beat her up (iykyk)," a user commented.

However, others came to the R&B artist's defense:

"What ppl do when they waiting for security to do their job," one joked.

"Now if I creep up on you on stage and touched while you sing …," another defended.

"I don’t find this funny at all tbh, If the artist ain’t invite you on stage, stay seated," one person noted.

Trey Songz is co-headlining the Millennium Tour 2025 with Omarion and Bow Wow

Trey Songz (real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson) is currently on the road with the Millennium Tour 2025. It is a yearly concert tour headlined by fellow rapper Omarion, with the first iteration being in 2019. It features various co-headlining musicians and multiple guest artists.

The latest edition features Songz, Omarion, and Bow Wow co-headlining, with a special appearance by Rick Ross. Meanwhile, the guest lineup includes Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Nivea, according to Billboard.

Earlier this month, Trey Songz and his fellow tour mates celebrated Bow Wow's birthday on stage. The heartwarming moment saw everyone singing happy birthday, leaving the Ohio-born rapper teary-eyed. Icewear Vezzo also took the time to acknowledge Bow Wow's contributions to hip-hop.

Trey Songz hails from Petersburg, Virginia. According to the R&B singer's profile on All Music, recognizing his talent, Songz's stepfather introduced him to record producer Troy Taylor. Taylor signed him to his label, Songbook Entertainment, kickstarting his journey in the industry.

Songz dropped his debut album, I Gotta Make It, in 2005. The project was a commercial success, peaking at No. 20 on Billboard 200. His second album, Trey Day (2007), reached the No. 11 spot, with its single Can't Help but Wait charting at No. 14 on Hot 100. The latter album earned the singer a Grammy nomination for the Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Some of Trey Songz's other hits include Bottoms Up, Na Na, Slow Motion, Successful (as a featured artist), Heart Attack, and Can't Be Friends.

Songz has not publicly commented on the incident.

The Millemium Tour will next stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this Friday.

