Star News Korea's survey on FIFTY FIFTY's future with 30+ entertainment industry insiders reveals unfavorable opinions on the group

On Monday, September 18, Star News Korea released an article revealing their survey about FIFTY FIFTY's future in the industry following the lawsuit with its collaborative agencies, ATTRAKT and The Givers. The survey was conducted with 31 K-pop industry insiders, including CEOs, directors, and other professionals from several prominent companies like JYP, FNC, KQ Entertainment, and more.

Among the 31 companies, Star News Korea's survey revealed that 16 of them, which also refers to the winning majority, expressed that FIFTY FIFTY's future in the industry is doubtful and the group is unlikely to survive and promote further.

These companies also revealed that the lawsuit has made the group lose trust in not just the interacting audience but also other businesses and organizations in the industry.

Back in June, FIFTY FIFTY released a statement through their legal representative expressing that all four members of the group have filed a lawsuit against their company, ATTRAKT. It was due to the health negligence of the members, the unfair profit distribution, and other demands that violated the contracts they mutually agreed upon.

However, after two months of legal battle, the group lost against the company at the end of August due to a lack of evidence proving the company's contract violation. Henceforth, the group has continued to stay under ATTRAKT's contract, and its future is still unveiled since no official statements have been released from their side.

While the topic naturally arouses curiosity on how the group will proceed or be promoted henceforth, Star News Korea surveyed 31 entertainment industry insiders to fulfill the same concern.

Among several other companies that the media outlet talked with, some prominent agencies include YP Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, MLD Entertainment, SM Entertainment, DSP Media, WM Entertainment, IST Entertainment, and KQ Entertainment.

When asked about FIFTY FIFTY's career after its downfall with the legal battle against its agency, sixteen of them answered that it's unlikely for them to gain back the public's favor and industry's support since they've gained a reputation as supposed "backstabbers."

Here's what GLG's Director, Jin Jung-kyun shared:

They are one-hit wonders. It seems it will be impossible for them to recover from their bad image.

Additionally, JYP Entertainment's CEO, Jimmy Jeong, also expressed that the group might have lost the trust of working professionals in the industry too.

When it comes to work, it would be difficult to trust the members and be trusted.

Even among the 15 insiders who expressed that the group can promote itself in the future, one stated that even with promotion, gaining a fanbase and regaining the public's love and attention would be difficult.

I don’t think broadcasters would view them favorably, and I’m not sure how many fans would root for them.

As FIFTY FIFTY's future and further promotions in the industry continue to be a debatable topic, many still hope for their return, especially since it hasn't been long since their debut and they've impressed many with their limited discography.