Starbucks introduces holiday special Gingerbread Oatmilk Iced Chai in new cup designs: Price, availability, and other details explored

Every year, the reappearance of the beloved seasonal treats from Starbucks, marks the start of the holiday season. Many of the company's seasonal favorites, such as the Caramel Brulee Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte, are back this year. They are also back with Gingerbread Oatmilk Iced Chai in a new cup design.

With the release of the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, gingerbread is back. The new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai contains chai tea, a spice blend made from black tea that originated in India thousands of years ago and is known for its bold flavors of cardamom, cloves, ginger, and black pepper.

As per Starbucks’ official website:

“The new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai takes this festive flavor and gives it an icy new twist with the addition of creamy oatmilk and a cozy blend of chai spices”.

Starbucks' new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will soon be available all over the US

The new holiday beverage is Gingerbread Oatmilk Iced Chai (Image via Instagram / Starbucks)

Starbucks' new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai combines oat milk with chai spice, gingerbread-flavored syrup, and a generous dusting of warming cinnamon and pumpkin spices on top. One of the few seasonal drinks on the menu that is served cold is the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

According to Insider, Matthew Thornton, senior beverage developer at the brand, stated in a statement,

"There's something about gingerbread that just feels like the holidays”.

A press release from the firm stated on November 1 that the new beverage has black tea and oat milk in addition to all the toasty spices the fans of the brand are already familiar with from gingerbread and the holidays. There will be a hot and iced version of the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, so the customers can select how they want it to warm up or cold.

The beloved Gingerbread Latte, which was withdrawn from American distribution in 2019, served as the model for the brand-new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. The Gingerbread Latte came with whipped cream topping options and a mixture of brewed espresso, gingerbread syrup, and pumpkin spice garnishes.

The customers could also choose their preferred milk. As per the brand's website, the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai is a tea substitute that promises more flavor, thanks to the beverage's rich chai spices and creamy oat milk.

Insider also claims that Thornton stated:

“It's a love letter to gingerbread and ginger. The gingerbread flavor amplifies the spice of the chai”.

Furthermore, a dash of spice topping is added on top.

Price

The cost of the drink varies based on the locality, just like it does with all the beverages of the brand. The festive-edition 16-ounce grande Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will cost you between $5.95 and $6.95 when you order it.

Availability

Starting this Thursday, November 2, 2023, the stores of the brand around the country will make the beverage available on their whole Christmas food and drink menu.

The latest tea beverage will be introduced to US locations as an addition to the holiday beverage menu. It offers customers another favorite iced option to complement their beloved Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.