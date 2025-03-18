Starbucks to pay delivery driver $50M in damages after a hot drink spilled on his lap and caused third-degree burns

Starbucks will have to pay around $50 million in damages to a former delivery driver Michael Garcia. He suffered major injuries after a hot drink spilled out of his carrier on to his lap while receiving the order from a drive-thru window.

Garcia worked for Postmates and was taking an order of three hot drinks from the Exposition Park drive-thru on February 8, 2020. However, due to the drinks not being secured properly in the carrier, at least one tea spilled right over into Garcia's lap.

There is also a CCTV footage of the incident. As per CBS News, it left Garcia with third-degree burns, nerve damage and permanent injuries to his genitals. He even had to go through multiple surgeries. The Los Angeles man then sued Starbucks for their "negligence".

Starbucks attempted to settle the case pre-trial

As per CBS News, after being sued, the renowned coffee chain offered Garcia $3 million pre-trial to settle the case. They then increased the amount to $30 million, also before pre-trial.

Garcia agreed to accept the latter amount but on some conditions. He asked the company to apologize, change their policies, and also issue a memo to all their outlets to double-check their hot drinks before handing over to customers or delivery riders.

Garcia's trial attorney, Nicholas Rowley, said:

"Starbucks says if our hands are off the drink, then no matter what happens, we're not responsible. So, if I'm Starbucks and I hand you a drink that doesn't have a lid that's secured, and it's a scalding hot, 180-degree drink, or if I hand you a drink that's in a container and it's loose and it's not secured, and it falls right on you — the moment that I take my hands off of it, then you're responsible and I, the corporation, am not."

Starbucks, meanwhile, refused Garcia's terms and the case went to trial.

Starbucks fined $50 million in case against Michael Garcia

On March 14, 2025, the court awarded Garcia $50 million in damages for his injuries and the company's negligence. His lawyer, Nicholas Rowley, said about the verdict:

"Michael Garcia's life has been forever changed. No amount of money can undo the permanent catastrophic harm he has suffered, but this jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility."

Starbucks, however, are displeased with the amount of the damages and will be appealing the judgement. The company stated to CBS News:

"We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury's decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive. We plan to appeal. We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks."

Garcia had to go through skin grafts and some of his injuries have lifelong implications.

Starbucks has faced similar legal action before

The renowned coffee chain has faced legal action due to similar incidents before as well (via CBS News).

In 2017, a woman delivery driver picked up an order of hot tea from a drive-through in Denver. However, due to the lid not being properly in place and a lack of heat sleeve, the drink spilled damaging her lap. Moreover, her dog, who jumped on her lap during the incident suffered major burns and eventually died.

In 2018, a man had to spend 11 days in the burn unit after a hot drink spilled on him while picking up an order at a drive-thru in California.

