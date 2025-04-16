Starbucks Summer Menu 2025: New drinks, returning favorites, and more details explored 

Starbucks is set to bring three drinks to its Summer Menu in May this year. While two of these are returning items, Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will be a new addition.
Since the beginning of the year, the renowned coffee chain has been reducing its menu by 30%. It aims to streamline operations and eliminate items that aren't very popular. However, it is also adding new items to its menu, either permanently or for a limited time.
Summer 2025 will bring three new drinks to the menu, including the return of its Berry Refreshers with popping pearls.
Additions to Starbucks Summer Menu 2025 explored
The coffee chain has confirmed it will release a new summer menu in May 2025. According to Snackolator, the company stated:
"Inspired by the beloved Latino beverage, horchata, Starbucks will introduce a NEW Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, alongside the returning fan-favorite Summer-Berry Refreshers and a NEW Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop."
Let's take a closer look at the new drink first — Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso:
This draws inspiration from a Mexican drink called Horchata. Traditionally, it is made with rice water, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar. According to Tasting Table, the coffee chain will replace rice water with oat milk and add espresso. However, it will be customizable, offering options like cold brew instead of espresso and a horchata-infused cold variant.
Meanwhile, the two returning drinks are:
Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher: This refreshing, delicious, and sweet drink features a blend with notes of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. It is mixed with lemonade and poured over raspberry-popping pearls.
Summer Skies Drink: This is basically the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, but the lemonade has been replaced with coconut milk.
These refreshers were introduced last year for a limited time and are likely to stay for a limited time again this year.
A new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop will also be added to the summer menu, but its description is currently unknown. All of these new summer items will be launched in May 2025.
Starbucks set to discontinue Double Chocolate Brownie
While May 2025 will bring four new additions to the coffee chain's summer menu, it will also see the departure of a fan-favorite item. According to recent reports, the company plans to discontinue its Double Chocolate Brownie this summer.
A company representative explained to All Recipes:
“In May, the Double Chocolate Brownie will be removed from the Starbucks menu in the U.S. Our baristas will be happy to recommend an alternative to customers, such as the Chocolate Cake Pop or Chocolate Chip Cookie. Removing a selection of less popular items to focus on premium beverages and food rooted in customer trends and preferences.”
The fan-favorite product features a rich and soft chocolate brownie packed with semisweet chocolate chunks. It's currently available on the chain's website, allowing interested individuals to secure theirs before it's gone.
