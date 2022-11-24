Starry Night host Kim Eana gets emotional while praising SHINee's Jonghyun in new social media post

Kim Eana, the songwriter behind IU's Good Day, wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to SHINee's Jonghyun, bringing Shawols (SHINee's fandom) to tears.

Five years after his passing, SHINee's legacy lives on, thanks to the love and music of his devoted K-pop fanbase. Kim Eana is one such fan who penned a long letter on her Instagram account expressing her admiration for the late singer, who lost his life in December 2017.

The radio show host explained in her post that she was about to cry while playing Breathe, a song written by Jonghyun. However, at the same time, she wanted to share it with all the fans who have been missing the late K-pop idol.

Although Kim Eana casually played Jonghyun's music on her radio show, she couldn't help but feel sorrow around this time. The songwriter opened up about feeling heartbroken after listening to Breath and wrote:

"I tend to bring up the stories of Jonghyun on air without hesitation, but from a few weeks ago, words get stuck in my throat and I realize it's around that time again; the time when I miss Jonghyun so much it pierces my heart. I was listening to 'Breathe' on the radio show and I got choked up that my voice almost changed. So I thought, let's lay out the mat and enjoy this longing with the people who are going through the same symptoms."

Besides paying tribute to the late star by listening to his music, she also shared three impeccable videos of the K-pop idol, which clearly display his excellent artistic skills.

The first video was of Jonghyun performing Y Si Fuera Ella. In regards to the video, Kim Eana said:

"This is my all-time legendary live video. I don't know how many times I watched this live performance."

The second video she shared was from a SHINee comeback show, where he performed Aside live. Kim Eana stated that despite having issues with his in-ear piece during the comeback show, the singer performed flawlessly.

The last video shared was from the 5th episode of Sugar Man where Jonghyun performed Only The Words I Love You. About the video, she wrote:

"This is an unforgettable performance I saw right in front of my eyes. If I get a song request for 'Only The Words I Love You,' I play Jonghyun's version and recall this day. This video is personally more meaningful because I'm in the video swooning over (Jonghyun)."

Jonghyun died by suicide in his Seoul apartment on 18 December 2017. He suffered from severe depression, as stated by the group's agency, SM Entertainment, and even his family.

