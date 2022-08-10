STAYC to cancel scheduled performances after four members test positive for COVID-19

STAYC will be halting its upcoming activities, including the group's 1st fan meeting titled Stay Cool Party, as four group members tested positive for COVID-19. STAYC will not be taking part in the 2022 Ulsan Summer Festival and Show! Music Core as well.

On August 9, 2022, the girl group's agency High UP Entertainment announced that member J tested negative during the PCR test taken on August 8. But when J had body pain and took a rapid antigen test, she tested positive. On August 8, the STAYC members Sumin, Sieun, Seeun, and Isa tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

On August 9, the group's agency also stated that member Yoon has again tested negative. The COVID-19 cases are increasing in South Korea and there are many regulations enforced by the government for the safety of the citizens. Because of the COVID-19 situation, STAYC postponed its first fan meeting, which the fans had been waiting for a very long time.

Since the group hit the popularity chart in a very short span, the group was initially supposed to have a fan meeting on August 13, 2022. According to the K-pop group's agency, fans will have to wait until the situation gets better and the agency will update the new schedule soon.

STAYC’s agency issued a statement after the four members tested positive for COVID-19

STAYC(스테이씨) @STAYC_official ] 220807 인기가요

스윗~ 막방까지 열심히 함께 달려줘서 고마워요🥹

스윗과 처음 함께하는 막방!

슬프지만 이제 안녕~

고생 많았쪄용~~



On August 8, 2022, HIGHUP Entertainment stated that group member Sieun started having a mild sore throat and tested positive via a self-test kit. The agency added that the other members tested negative through self-test kits. But the members also took PCR tests and after taking those tests, Sumin, Seeun, and Isa also tested positive.

At that time, J and Yoon's PCR tests were supposed to come out soon. The group members got vaccinated thrice. Members are currently in quarantine as they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are following government health regulations.

: swiths monday fairy is here!!🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️

(i'm sorry for not being able to come last week..)

what's happening from monday!!ㅠㅠ

you must've been shocked right swiths??

i'm still okay so don't worry ㅎㅎ!!



HIGH-UP Entertainment also apologized to the girl group's fans for the unfortunate news and stated that the agency will be taking care of the group member's health first.

The group has been facing health issues recently. On July 31, group member Isa stated that she would be unable to participate in group activities due to an ankle injury. The agency noted that Isa injured her right ankle while preparing for her scheduled activities and was undergoing treatment.

As a result, the group's agency promised to look after the artist's health, and members did not appear in the episode of SBS's Inkigayo. Meanwhile, all members were still scheduled to attend the autograph event and the recording for MBC's show Idol Star Athletics Championships, with the exception of Isa.

