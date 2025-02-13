Stephen 'tWitch' Boss family launch GoFundMe as they plan to sue Allison Holker over memoir

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' family is seeking legal action over his wife Allison Holker’s memoir This Far, which extensively details the late dancer’s life. The Boss family shared with CBS’ Gayle King in a recent interview that there were many inconsistencies in Holker’s statements about her late husband. The family is also raising money on GoFundMe as they launch a lawsuit against Holker.

On February 11, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his younger brother, Dre Rose, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss This Far with Gayle King. Connie said:

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem. And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ‘cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.”

Connie was referring to Allison Holker claiming that she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss had supposedly left behind. She also discussed the mental health issues that he faced before his passing in her memoir.

To seek legal action, the Boss family launched the "Help the Boss Family Protect Stephen’s Legacy," which had raised $14,560 at the time of writing this article.

“The statements in this book compel us to act”: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' family launch GoFundMe fundraising campaign for legal fees

Alan Boss created the aforementioned fundraiser and set a financial goal of $250,000. They shared in the GoFundMe campaign that Allison Holker made “hurtful claims” in her memoir that discussed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' personal life. They added:

“However, the statements in this book compel us to act. Stephen was a light in our lives and deserves to be remembered with dignity and truth. Some of the accounts shared in the memoir raise serious concerns and misrepresent his character, while also making hurtful statements about mental health. To address, this we have decided to pursue legal counsel to seek answers and protect Stephen’s legacy.”

They stated in the fundraiser that all the funds raised would directly go to “legal fees and related costs.”

The highest donation of $2,000 was made by Leslie Scott Zanovitch.

On February 12, Connie Boss took to Instagram to share a statement that read:

“Due to the unproven statements published in Allison’s memoir, we have decided to seek legal counsel to examine this matter. There are a lot of unanswered questions and we want answers.”

Connie also said that the Boss family was “completely appalled by the misleading accounts and inconsistencies” made in This Far, which was released on February 5. They also called her actions “disrespectful and evasive.”

Connie added, that Stephen did not deserve this treatment, in life or death, and Alison's accounts cause them to doubt everything she has uttered publicly and privately.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by s*icide in December 2022, aged 40. Allison and he are parents to Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. Holker is also the parent of 16-year-old Weslie Fowler, who was adopted by Boss.

Allison Holker faced immense criticism during the release of This Far, as many were critical of her airing out her family’s dirty laundry. In defense, she said in an Instagram post:

“If you decide to read the book, hopefully you’ll see my intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children.”

171 people had donated to the aforementioned fundraiser at the time of writing this article.

