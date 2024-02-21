"Stick to the BAFTAs": Nigel Farage slams Prince William after King's eldest son weighed in on Israel-Gaza conflict

On February 20, 2024, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage criticized Prince William for his statement regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. /in a statement, Prince Wiliam said that "too many" had been killed and that he wanted to see an end to the fighting in the region. He also emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A few hours after the statement, Farage questioned the appropriateness of his intervention in political matters and tweeted:

"I'm not sure that our future King should be doing this. He should stick to the BAFTAs."

Prince William's remarks on the Israel-Gaza conflict

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace on February 20, Prince William said that he wanted Israel and Hamas to cease their hostilities "as soon as possible." He underlined the need for more humanitarian aid to Gaza and voiced his profound worry about the toll the violence is taking on human life.

"I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It's crucial that aid gets in and the hostages are released."

Almost an hour later, Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), responded to Prince William's remarks on his X account. He said he is unsure if the future King should be doing this and thinks he should stick with the BAFTAs, referring to his role as President of the Academy of Arts, which he has held since 2010.

The Royal Family's take on Israel-Gaza Issue

On October 7, 2023, militants led by Hamas killed over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped about 240 others. This led Israel to launch a military operation in Gaza that resulted in the death of at least 29,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to UNRWA statistics reported by Time, the retaliation displaced 75% of the population.

Because hospitals, sanitary facilities, and infrastructure have all been destroyed, UNRWA reports that residents of Gaza are suffering from severe malnourishment and sickness.

Nigel Farage slams Prince William on Israel-Gaza statement

According to a report from Time, the Prince is scheduled to participate in several events aimed at drawing attention to the pain inflicted upon civilians by the current conflict in Gaza as well as the rise in antisemitism.

William will meet with groups delivering humanitarian aid to the area in the next few days and get direct word from people helping on the ground, the Time reported.

X users defended William's statement, with one saying:

Expand Tweet

According to Time, British kings and their heirs usually refrain from commenting publicly on current affairs and international disputes. Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, denounced Hamas in their initial remark on the violence in October. The couple's spokesperson issued a statement at the time, saying,

"The terrible events that have occurred over the past few days have greatly disturbed the Prince and Princess of Wales. The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel is completely condemnable; the sufferings caused are awful.

"In the future, sadness, terror, and wrath will continue to hound all Israelis and Palestinians as Israel exercises its right to self-defense. All of the victims, their families, and their friends are in the hearts and thoughts of Their Royal Highnesses," the statement continued, as reported by Time.

The Mirror reported that MPs are scheduled to vote on a resolution proposing an "immediate ceasefire" in the Middle East crisis. An "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" is what Labour has stated it will demand on Wednesday, February 21. No10 stated that it was unable to clarify the Government's intended voting strategy on the SNP motion on Wednesday.

